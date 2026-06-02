Trump Administration Signals Retreat From Controversial $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund Amid Republican Backlash

The Trump administration has signalled to Republican congressional leaders that it plans to back away from a controversial USD 1.8 billion “anti-weaponisation” fund, though sources told CNN the decision may not be final or permanent. US President Donald Trump has not publicly committed to ending the fund. One source familiar with the matter said the administration is only pausing efforts rather than fully abandoning the plan, while another suggested Trump still supports the concept despite political resistance. A separate source noted the Justice Department’s public position aligns with a court ruling that temporarily blocks the fund until at least June 12. In a statement on Monday (local time), the department said it would “abide by” the ruling.

Trump addressed the issue during a call with ABC News, saying, “We are subject to the courts.” He added, “At this moment, that’s what it is.” He said, “If a court doesn’t allow it, and right now a court has it held up, what can you do?”

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, CNN reported. However, it remains unclear whether the administration’s position will satisfy Republican lawmakers, many of whom have criticised the fund and say it is stalling broader legislative priorities.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune urged the administration to abandon the initiative outright, saying Republicans needed clearer action.

Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida told reporters he had been informed by a White House official that the fund would be scrapped, saying, “I have talked to the White House. What they told me is they’re dropping it.” But other Republican senators said they wanted a more definitive position. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said, “If the administration has changed its position on the weaponisation fund, it should say so definitively, definitively.”

He added, “But just saying, ‘We’re going to abide by the court order,’ I mean, I can’t speak for my colleagues, but speaking personally, you’re not talking to Bambi’s baby brother here. Saying you’re going to follow a court order doesn’t tell me anything. You have to follow the court order.”

A federal judge has set a June 12 hearing to determine whether the temporary block on the fund should be extended. Until then, the Justice Department is barred from allocating or distributing any money under the program.

The fund originated from a settlement of a lawsuit that Trump filed against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the alleged unauthorised disclosure of his tax returns. However, it has since faced strong criticism within the Republican Party, with opponents calling it politically controversial and potentially open to abuse. CNN also reported that the initiative is facing additional legal scrutiny, including allegations in a separate case that the settlement process may have involved improper coordination between Trump and Justice Department lawyers representing the IRS.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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