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Home > World News > Who Was Melissa Casias? Missing Nuclear Researcher Found Dead In New Mexico Nearly A Year After Disappearance

Who Was Melissa Casias? Missing Nuclear Researcher Found Dead In New Mexico Nearly A Year After Disappearance

Human remains found in New Mexico's Carson National Forest have been identified as Melissa Casias, a Los Alamos National Laboratory employee who disappeared nearly a year ago, authorities confirmed.

Who Was Melissa Casias? Missing Nuclear Researcher Found Dead In New Mexico Nearly A Year After Disappearance (Image: Melissa Casias via Facebook)
Who Was Melissa Casias? Missing Nuclear Researcher Found Dead In New Mexico Nearly A Year After Disappearance (Image: Melissa Casias via Facebook)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 10:30 IST

The human remains found in remote corner of New Mexico‘s Carson National Forest have been confirmed as those of Melissa Casias, who disappeared nearly a year ago from Los Alamos National Laboratory. The skeletal remains, discovered by a hiker on May 28, were the remains of the 53 year old administrative assistant, who went missing in June 2025, New Mexico State Police said. Alongside the body, a handgun was also located somewhere near the area, authorities added. Investigators said the Office of the Medical Investigator has positively identified the body, but the cause, and the manner of death still have not been pinned down, the probe is ongoing. This discovery counts as a big turn in a case that had stayed unresolved for months, and had drawn national attention.

Who Was Melissa Casias? How Did She Disappear?

Casias worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the United States’ most significant scientific and defense research institutes for nuclear research and development of the first atomic weapons in World War II. She was reported missing on June 26 after she missed her morning shift and didn’t come home after visiting her daughter. Family members got worried when they realized she left her purse, ID and cell phones behind, investigators said. The unusual incident led to a missing person investigation which caused a great deal of concern to relatives, colleagues and law enforcement agencies. Even after a prolonged search, and public appeal, no trace of Casias could be found until the recent discovery in the national forest.

Viral Conspiracy Theories Around Melissa Casias

As per a report by BBC, The case was also catnip for a conspiracy theory that spread throughout the US and went viral, concerning a series of disappearances and deaths within a conspiracy of people involved in scientific research. There was a lot of speculation online regarding the connection between several of the scientists, engineers and researchers and their work. But the charges were made by Casias, who worked at Los Alamos, and were shared extensively on social media. The theory eventually made its way into the public eye to the point where the FBI and the members of the US House Oversight Committee announced that they were investigating the cases. US president Donald Trump was also heard to comment on the matter in public, saying it was serious and deserves attention.

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Investigations Are On

Family and relatives of several people in the conspiracy theories, however, have rejected repeat suggestions of a blanket pattern, saying it has only worsened the anguish of grieving families. After the discovery of Casias’ remains, her family issued a statement describing the process as being difficult, but they were still determined to find out answers. They also said they had previously conducted a search in the area where she was discovered during the investigation. The authorities are still trying to work out what exactly went wrong and raised more questions about Casias’ death.

Also Read: Who Was Ryan Willis McFarland? What We Know About The Suspect In Muscatine Iowa Shooting Spree

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Who Was Melissa Casias? Missing Nuclear Researcher Found Dead In New Mexico Nearly A Year After Disappearance
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Who Was Melissa Casias? Missing Nuclear Researcher Found Dead In New Mexico Nearly A Year After Disappearance

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Who Was Melissa Casias? Missing Nuclear Researcher Found Dead In New Mexico Nearly A Year After Disappearance
Who Was Melissa Casias? Missing Nuclear Researcher Found Dead In New Mexico Nearly A Year After Disappearance
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