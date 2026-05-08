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Home > World News > Mexico Mall Fire: Massive Blaze At Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas Shopping Mall In Los Mochis Kills 5, Injures Over 12; Watch Video

Mexico Mall Fire: Massive Blaze At Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas Shopping Mall In Los Mochis Kills 5, Injures Over 12; Watch Video

At least five people were killed and over 12 injured after a massive fire broke out at Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas in Los Mochis, Mexico. Emergency crews battled the blaze for hours as rescue operations continued amid fears that more victims could be trapped inside.

Mexico Mall Fire: Massive Blaze At Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas Shopping Mall In Los Mochis Kills 5, Injures Over 12; Watch Video (Image: @Breaking911 via X)
Mexico Mall Fire: Massive Blaze At Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas Shopping Mall In Los Mochis Kills 5, Injures Over 12; Watch Video (Image: @Breaking911 via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 08:55 IST

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Mexico Mall Fire: Massive Blaze At Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas Shopping Mall In Los Mochis Kills 5, Injures Over 12; Watch Video

At least five people were killed and over 12 injured when a massive fire broke out in Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas in Los Mochis, Mexico on Thursday, May 8th in one of the deadliest fire blaze incidents for a mall in the country in recent months. The fire started at 2:30 PM local time when it began to burn through the dense commercial area of the complex which caused shoppers and workers to flee from the active fire according to local authorities. The emergency responders worked for several hours to extinguish the fire which produced thick black smoke that rose from the building. Officials reported that people became trapped throughout the multiple sections of the mall because the fire intensified to the point where rescue operations became impossible.

Watch Video Of The Fire

Emergency personnel, fire, police and medical resources promptly reached the scene and were immediately undertaking evacuation and fire fighting operations. The fire continued to burn until several hours had passed from its initial ignition according to the report.

Authorities reported that at least five people died while more than a dozen others sustained injuries which included burn and smoke inhalation injuries. A few people sustained injuries which required them to receive medical treatment at local hospitals.

How Did The Fire Start?

The social media platform displayed powerful visual content which showed the shopping complex burning while terrified shoppers ran to escape for their lives. The drone photos displayed an extensive building area which contained active fire throughout its entirety while smoke extended across multiple miles.

What Are The Rescue Efforts That Are Being Made?

The local outlet Linea Directa Portal reported that rescue efforts continued because there remained a danger of additional people being trapped inside the building. The investigators need to determine the fire’s cause but they have not released any information about the victims. The tragedy has shocked residents in Los Mochis, as it has revealed their worry about fire safety legislation that affects public spaces all over Mexico.

Investigation To Determine The Cause Of the Fire

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire and if there were any safety issues during the incident. Emergency response teams kept cooling and rescue activities on going till midnight, when the local authorities warned residents to keep away from the dangerous area. The community waits for any information about the cause of the fatal fire which destroyed their community.

Also Read: US-Iran War Escalates: US Navy Destroyers Come Under Fire In Strait Of Hormuz, Trump Calls It ‘A Love Tap’

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Tags: breaking-newsLos MochisMassive BlazeMexico Fire VideoMexico Mall FireMexico newsPlaza Fiesta Las Palmas fire videoShopping Mall Fire

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Mexico Mall Fire: Massive Blaze At Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas Shopping Mall In Los Mochis Kills 5, Injures Over 12; Watch Video

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Mexico Mall Fire: Massive Blaze At Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas Shopping Mall In Los Mochis Kills 5, Injures Over 12; Watch Video

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Mexico Mall Fire: Massive Blaze At Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas Shopping Mall In Los Mochis Kills 5, Injures Over 12; Watch Video
Mexico Mall Fire: Massive Blaze At Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas Shopping Mall In Los Mochis Kills 5, Injures Over 12; Watch Video
Mexico Mall Fire: Massive Blaze At Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas Shopping Mall In Los Mochis Kills 5, Injures Over 12; Watch Video
Mexico Mall Fire: Massive Blaze At Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas Shopping Mall In Los Mochis Kills 5, Injures Over 12; Watch Video

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