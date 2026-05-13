Was Prateek Yadav On Steroids? Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Was A ‘Fitness Freak’, Died Due To Cardiopulmonary Collapse

PRATEEK YADAV DEATH: The cause of death of Prateek Yadav, son of deceased Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, has been revealed following the findings of the post-mortem examination. Prateek Yadav, who died at the age of 38, is said to have died early Wednesday morning after experiencing an emergency illness at home. Sources say that he was admitted to the hospital shortly before 5:50 am, when doctors pronounced him dead. His sudden death sparked a lot of speculation since there seemed to be no apparent reason for his untimely death. Now that the autopsy results are in, the reason for his sudden death has become clear.

How did Prateek Yadav die?

According to the report, Prateek Yadav’s cause of death was found to be “cardiopulmonary collapse secondary to massive pulmonary thromboembolism.” What this means is that a mass of blood formed a clot in the blood vessels of the lungs, which caused a pulmonary thromboembolism. The heart and respiration processes were affected, causing Prateek Yadav to die instantly.

Was ‘fitness freak’ Prateek Yadav on steroids?

There are no confirmed reports of Prateek Yadav being on steroids before his death. There have been rumours around his untimely death on social media but no official confirmation from doctors has come yet.

What did the autopsy of Prateek Yadav reveal?

Medical practitioners have mentioned that samples of tissues from the heart and lungs have been collected and kept for future study using histopathological methods. Furthermore, viscera or internal organs have been collected for chemical tests. This suggests that the final conclusions about the cause of death will be clearer after receiving the reports of the forensic and chemical tests.

The report goes on to mention that the injuries numbered 1, 2, and 3 were aged between five to seven days, whereas injuries numbered 4, 5, and 6 were aged approximately one day. It is also explicitly mentioned that all the injuries were antemortem in nature, which means they occurred before death.

Was Prateek Yadav going under medical treatment before his death?

Prateek, who was known to be an active fitness lover and bodybuilder and owner of a gymnasium in Lucknow, became ill on Wednesday morning and was admitted to the Civil Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the medical professionals.

His premature passing shocked many people, even his close family members, who described him as health-conscious. “Prateek was a very nice patient, but a high-risk one, more so because of his heart problems. He was admitted to our ward on April 29,” said the senior doctor, speaking to PTI. His cardiac problems came in addition to his hypertension and DVT issues. In the last few weeks of his life, he experienced chest pain and pulmonary embolism,” the doctor added.

What is cardiopulmonary collapse, which Prateek Yadav died of?

Cardiopulmonary arrest, also known as cardiorespiratory arrest, is a condition where the body abruptly stops breathing and heart functioning. There is an instant failure in blood circulation, causing loss of consciousness and pulse. This condition constitutes a medical emergency that should be treated using cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

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