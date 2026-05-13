Can You Guess How Massive The Reliance Jio IPO really Is? Big Numbers, Bigger Buzz — India’s Biggest Listing Is Coming Soon

Reliance Jio IPO: Big Numbers, Bigger Buzz- Reliance’s Jio Platforms IPO is poised to be a headline monster – the biggest public issue India has ever seen. Valuations are being set in the mind-numbing ₹10.8 lakh crore to ₹15 lakh crore ($130-$180 billion) range – putting it in the same conversation as the world’s biggest corporate behemoths. Now here’s the kicker: the final size will be determined only when the DRHP is filed, and regulatory changes allowing a 2.5 per cent minimum public float for mega companies could mean Jio raises ₹33,000 crore to ₹38,000 crore ($4-$4.5 billion). For the layperson? A blockbuster debut with opening credits worth watching. If the timeline holds, it could list in H2FY27, giving investors plenty of time to prepare, position their portfolios, and open their trading apps a little too often.

For Dalal Street, this isn’t just another IPO; it’s a festival where everyone shows up early to not miss the action. Surely, it’s a massive IPO-but is it mania or a real value opportunity?

Is There an IPO Bigger Than Jio in History?

Yes, there are bigger IPOs in the world, but in India, Jio is about to walk in and claim ownership of Dalal Street. Reliance Jio Platforms’ ₹33,000-₹38,000 crore issue will comfortably eclipse Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,870 crore IPO (2024) at the top of the order. Before that, it was LIC’s “big moment” issue of ₹21,000 crore in 2022 that everyone talked about-retail investors, headlines, and the whole shebang. It’s a slow-moving leaderboard. LIC was first on the board, Hyundai popped in and said “move over,” and now both have quietly slid aside as Jio walks in like, “hold my valuation.”

Each IPO has had its own moment (in the right dimensions), but Jio is a different conversation altogether-less “record broken,” more “record redesigned.” Except, while India gets to put its name on the top of the world-class leaderboard, the world already has Saudi Aramco and Alibaba with issues worth tens of billions of dollars. So Jio might be the biggest “big debut” in India’s market, but internationally, it’s stepping into a world where the popcorn never stops and the numbers barely fit on a screen.

Company IPO Size Status Reliance Jio Platforms ₹33,000 – ₹38,000 crore (est.) Largest IPO in Indian history (expected) Hyundai Motor India ₹27,870 crore Previous record-holder (2024) LIC ₹21,000 crore Major PSU IPO (2022)

How Is Reliance Jio IPO Different? Comparison with Other Major Listings

Reliance Jio IPO isn’t just “another big listing”, it’s the market in tight knots and Jio showing up like “I own this place”.

Let’s start with LG Electronics India’s October 2025 IPO. A straightforward Offer for Sale (OFS) worth ₹11,607 crore- respectable, stable, and well-behaved. But relatively? Jio’s expected issue size being almost three times that is like comparing a blockbuster to a teaser trailer that has already broken records on its own. Now the Tata Group – the big, trusted, long-term value creators – the marathon runners of Dalal Street. But even newer names like Tata Capital aren’t fundraising on the scale of Jio. And here’s the kicker – at a potential valuation of up to $180 billion, the Reliance Jio IPO will instantly be among the top 3 most valuable companies on Dalal Street as new listings. Not “come in slowly” but “hey, we’re here, update the rankings”. So it isn’t just the size. It’s the atmosphere- different ones list, But, hold your heart, Jio arrives.

Biggest IPOs Globally (Largest Public Issues in History)

Here are some of the largest IPOs ever recorded worldwide, based on total funds raised:

Saudi Aramco (2019) – $29.4 billion The biggest IPO in world history, setting a global benchmark for scale and valuation.

Alibaba (2014) – $25 billion One of the most iconic tech listings, marking China’s rise in global capital markets.

SoftBank Corp (2018) – $21.3 billion A massive telecom listing from Japan that drew strong global investor interest.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NTT) (1987) – $18.1 billion A historic Japanese IPO that dominated markets long before the tech era.

AIA Group (2010) – $17.8 billion One of the largest insurance listings globally, based in Hong Kong.



How To Apply For The Reliance Jio IPO: A Step-by-Step Guide

Method 1: UPI-Based Application (Easiest Way)

Log in to your broker app such as Groww, INDmoney, or any SEBI-registered platform

Go to the IPO section and select Reliance Jio IPO

Enter your bid quantity in terms of lots

Choose the cut-off price option to improve allotment chances

Submit your application along with your UPI ID

Approve the payment mandate in your UPI app like Google Pay or PhonePe

The application amount will be blocked in your bank account until allotment is finalized

Method 2: ASBA via Net Banking

Log in to your bank’s internet banking portal (SBI, HDFC, ICICI, or others)

Navigate to the ASBA or IPO application section

Select Reliance Jio IPO from the list of active issues

Enter your Demat account details, including DP ID and Client ID

Enter your bid quantity and confirm the application

Authorize the transaction to block funds directly in your bank account

Also Read: Reliance Jio IPO 2026: 7 Key Things Investors Should Know…