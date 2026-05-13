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Home > World News > Viral Video: Gunshots Fired In Philippine Senate Amid a Standoff. Watch What Happened Next

Viral Video: Gunshots Fired In Philippine Senate Amid a Standoff. Watch What Happened Next

Gunfire erupted inside the Philippine Senate during a tense standoff involving Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who is wanted by the ICC over Duterte’s drug war.

Viral Video: Gunshots Fired In Philippine Senate Amid a Standoff. Watch What Happened Next (Photo: AI)
Viral Video: Gunshots Fired In Philippine Senate Amid a Standoff. Watch What Happened Next (Photo: AI)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 19:51 IST

Tensions erupted inside the Philippine Senate on Wednesday after gunshots were reported during a standoff that saw Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, a former President Rodrigo Duterte ally who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the former president’s brutal anti-drug crackdown, enter the building.

The chaotic scenes were reported after security forces surrounded the senate complex in Manila, as authorities were reportedly preparing to arrest dela Rosa following the ICC’s order to unseal an arrest warrant against him earlier this week.

Inside The Senate, What Happened?

Witnesses and Reuters reporters who were standing outside the Senate complex reported that there were multiple shots fired inside the building while it was reported that people were told to “run for cover.” Several soldiers in camouflage uniforms were also reported to have entered the complex carrying assault rifles, while officials immediately failed to explain why troops had been deployed.

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Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano later said shots were fired but refused to confirm the number of casualties and who actually fired the guns. According to sources, there are no confirmed reports of injuries or deaths.

Why Is Senator Ronald Dela Rosa Wanted By The ICC?

Dela Rosa, who is a former Philippine National Police chief served as a chief enforcer of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s cruel “war on drugs” between 2016 and 2018. Several human rights organisations have repeatedly accused Philippine police of conducting systematic extrajudicial killings while on anti-drug missions.

The ICC arrest warrant accuses dela Rosa of crimes against humanity and says he was involved in planning and ordering deadly anti-drug operations. Duterte is also facing trial proceedings in The Hague over similar allegations.

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Allegations Remain Tied To The Drug War-

  • Thousands dead in Philippine anti-drug operation
  • Police accused of unlawful killings by human rights groups
  • Philippine police say suspects tried to resist arrest
  • ICC says there is enough evidence to prosecute

Senate Becomes Hotbed of Politics

Dela Rosa has allegedly been holed up inside the Senate building since Monday after astonishingly foiling government agents in multiple arrests. CCTV footage and media verified reports show agents trailed Dela Rosa through Senate corridors before he pitched in with allies under Senate “protective custody”.

Dela Rosa also called on supporters to rally in a Facebook video, saying that his arrest was inevitable and urged Filipinos not to let another citizen be transferred to The Hague.

Political Tensions Ramping Up In The Philippines

This comes as political tensions between allies of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and supporters of the Duterte family continue to deepen. The Senate itself recently saw an explosive shift in control when Duterte allies backed Alan Cayetano for Senate President.

With security forces heavily armed and in place around the Senate complex amid ongoing lawsuit challenges over ICC jurisdiction, the Philippines faces one of its biggest political and legal fights in years.

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Disclaimer: Information in this article is based on international media reports, eyewitness accounts, and publicly available statements at the time of publishing. Details surrounding the Philippine Senate incident, including arrests, casualties, and legal proceedings, may change as authorities release further official updates.

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Viral Video: Gunshots Fired In Philippine Senate Amid a Standoff. Watch What Happened Next
Tags: Bato dela Rosa newsgunshots at Philippine SenateICC arrest warrantICC Philippines casePhilippines political crisisPhilippines Senate gunfireRodrigo Duterte drug warRonald dela Rosa

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Viral Video: Gunshots Fired In Philippine Senate Amid a Standoff. Watch What Happened Next
Viral Video: Gunshots Fired In Philippine Senate Amid a Standoff. Watch What Happened Next
Viral Video: Gunshots Fired In Philippine Senate Amid a Standoff. Watch What Happened Next
Viral Video: Gunshots Fired In Philippine Senate Amid a Standoff. Watch What Happened Next

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