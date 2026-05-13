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Home > India News > From Beauty Parlour To NEET UG Paper Leak: How Accused Manisha Waghmare Got Arrested

From Beauty Parlour To NEET UG Paper Leak: How Accused Manisha Waghmare Got Arrested

Manisha Sanjay Waghmare was taken into custody by the CBI and Pune Crime Branch in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Investigators suspect her links to a nationwide racket accused of selling “guess papers” for lakhs of rupees.

Pune Woman Booked In NEET Paper Leak Case (IMAGE: NEWSX)
Pune Woman Booked In NEET Paper Leak Case (IMAGE: NEWSX)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 19:49 IST

NEET PAPER LEAK SCANDAL: The investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak case has now reached Pune. As per the latest reports, a woman from Pune has been taken into custody in connection with the paper leak scandal. The action was carried out jointly by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Pune Police Crime Branch. The woman, identified as Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning from Pune’s Bibwewadi area. According to police sources, she is the third suspect in the NEET paper leak case. Investigating agencies suspect the involvement of a large racket operating across the country.

Who is Manisha Sanjay Waghmare?  

DCP Vivek Masal revealed, “The woman’s name is Manisha Sanjay Waghmare. She earlier stated that she used to run a beauty parlour. During the investigation, it also came to light that she had been in contact with the accused for the past three years, and there were financial transactions between them related to admissions.”

What role did Manisha Sanjay Waghmare play in NEET paper leak scandal? 

DCP Vivek Masal revealed, “It came to light that this woman was in contact with the accused, whose details had emerged yesterday. After that, work was carried out on this angle, and she was questioned further during the investigation.”

You Might Be Interested In

For how much NEET question papers were sold? 

Meanwhile, after information surfaced through the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), the CBI took over the investigation into the entire case. The probe has revealed allegations that question papers were being sold for lakhs of rupees under the name of “guess papers.” The racket is suspected to have links in several states, including Maharashtra.

Due to this scam, the decision has been taken to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, creating anger and confusion among lakhs of students across the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Masal said, “We had received some information regarding the NEET paper leak case. Based on that, while the investigation was underway, information about this woman came to light. After that, we detained her from the Katraj area.” 

CBI gives big update

During the interrogation, some suspicious details emerged, after which she was handed over to the CBI for an in-depth investigation.” The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the NEET UG 2026 case, has made its first arrests in the matter and arrested five accused.

3 accused are from Jaipur
1 accused is from Gurugram
1 accused is from Nashik

CBI CONFIRMS THE NAMES OF THE ARRESTED ACCUSED 

Names of 5 arrested persons:

1. Shubham Khairnar from Nashik

2. Mangilal Biwal from Jaipur

3. Vikas Biwal from Jaipur

4. Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur 

5. Yash Yadav from Gurugram

ALSO READ: Who Is Shubham Khairnar? Nashik Student Arrested In Explosive NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

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From Beauty Parlour To NEET UG Paper Leak: How Accused Manisha Waghmare Got Arrested
Tags: home-hero-pos-4Manisha WaghmareNEET 2026 examNEET paper leak caseNEET paper leak scandalNEET Pune arrest

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From Beauty Parlour To NEET UG Paper Leak: How Accused Manisha Waghmare Got Arrested
From Beauty Parlour To NEET UG Paper Leak: How Accused Manisha Waghmare Got Arrested
From Beauty Parlour To NEET UG Paper Leak: How Accused Manisha Waghmare Got Arrested
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