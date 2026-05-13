NEET UG Paper Leak Row Reaches Supreme Court, Plea Seeks NTA Overhaul After Exam Cancellation

The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has moved the Supreme Court of India and asked for a comprehensive overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. In its plea, the doctors’ body has sought court-supervised re-conducting of NEET-UG 2026 and the establishment of a high-tech and fully autonomous examining body. The plea comes in the wake of concerns surrounding the integrity of examinations and allegations of improprieties in one of the nation’s most massive medical entrance exams.

FAIMA has told the apex court that a series of controversies surrounding national-level entrance tests had not only led to a loss of faith in the system but also to a loss of confidence among the general public.

Why Has FAIMA Moved Supreme Court Over NEET-UG 2026

FAIMA, which is the umbrella body for all Indian doctors’ associations, has alleged that the recent question paper leaks in the NEET-UG 2026 examination led to serious fault lines in the existing testing mechanism overseen by the National Testing Agency. According to FAIMA, lapses in security and in the conduct of the test compromised the fairness of the exam, which had seen lakhs of aspirants for medical courses.

The doctors’ association argued that the Supreme Court’s intervention is desperately needed in order to ensure accountability for the lapses in the exam and to safeguard the interests of the students who appeared for NEET-UG 2026 in good faith.

What Does the Plea Seek on NEET Re-Exam

According to the plea, if the question paper leak allegations in the NEET-UG 2026 examination turn out to be widespread, the aspirants may demand a fresh re-conducting of the exam under court supervision to restore confidence in the system.

FAIMA’s plea also says that any rectification process must be transparent and should strive to preserve equal opportunity for all candidates.

Why Is FAIMA Seeking NTA Restructuring

The petition has also asked for the replacement of the National Testing Agency or the restructuring of the latter as an independent, technologically advanced body that can conduct high-stakes examinations securely.

According to FAIMA, the current scenario demands urgent reforms to curb the repeated incidents of paper leak and administrative fiascos. The body has suggested a new examination framework that is autonomous and has robust digital and real-time monitoring systems.

What committee has been proposed by FAIMA

FAIMA has asked the Supreme Court to constitute a high-powered committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to monitor the re-examination process and suggest long-term reforms for national entrance tests.

The petition has also suggested involving cybersecurity experts, digital infrastructure specialists and forensic scientists in the committee to ensure thorough technical supervision and investigation.

What Security Measures Has FAIMA Suggested

The petition has suggested several technological reforms to secure examinations. FAIMA has argued for a mandatory digital lock of NEET papers until the time of examination to curb risks of leakages during transportation and storage.

The petition has also proposed a gradual transition from pen-and-paper examinations to a computer-based test (CBT). The body has argued that digital examinations may curb the risks associated with question paper distribution and improve standards of monitoring too.

What Interim Oversight Has Been Requested

FAIMA has asked for interim judicial oversight of examination processes until a permanent reform body is constituted. The petition has suggested setting up a national examination integrity commission to oversee and monitor large-scale entrance examinations in the future.

FAIMA has argued that to restore public confidence in competitive examinations, reforms are necessary to make the examination process structurally different, and upgrades in technology and independent supervision are required.

The Supreme Court will consider the petition in the next few days as the controversy around NEET-UG 2026 sparks controversy over examination accountability and transparency across India’s education system.

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