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Home > Education News > KEAM Result 2026 Website Crashes After CEE Kerala Activates Scorecard Link at cee.kerala.gov.in, Here’s How Students Can Check Scores

KEAM Result 2026 Website Crashes After CEE Kerala Activates Scorecard Link at cee.kerala.gov.in, Here’s How Students Can Check Scores

The CEE Kerala website faced technical issues and became temporarily inaccessible shortly after the KEAM Result 2026 link was activated due to heavy traffic.

KEAM Result 2026
KEAM Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 10:41 IST

The official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala crashed soon after the KEAM Result 2026 link was posted, causing widespread failures for many students to load their scorecards. Those who tried to check their results using the official portal, cee.kerala.gov.in, faced service temporarily unavailable messages on their screen or extremely slow loading of the website due to huge traffic. Engineering and pharmacy aspirants from all over Kerala rushed to the portal soon after the announcement of KEAM 2026 results. The sudden surge in traffic appears to have overloaded the server, leading to a temporary service interruption. Students and parents have been posting on social media platforms about login failures and crashes while trying to download scorecards.

Why Did the KEAM Result 2026 Website Crash

The portal of KEAM 2026 slowed down as hundreds of thousands of candidates tried to access the result link simultaneously. Such glitches are common during the announcement of examination results, particularly when lakhs of candidates log in within a short time span.

The official portal became inaccessible or partially available soon after the result link was posted. Students complained that the website was not opening up or login was giving them errors. 

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What Should Students Do if KEAM Website Is Not Working

Students unable to log in to the KEAM result portal have been advised to not stress out. Experts recommend that they should wait for some time for the overloading of traffic on the server before trying to log in again.

Students can try the following steps to make the portal more available:

  • Refresh the page after a few minutes
  • Do not keep trying to log in again and again
  • Use a stable internet connection
  • Try opening the website in incognito mode
  • Clear browser cache and cookies before opening the portal again
  • Try checking results during a less busy time. 

CEE Kerala expected to resume normal functioning once website traffic calms down

How to Check KEAM Result 2026 Online

Once the official website is able to resume normal functioning, the candidates can download their KEAM 2026 scorecards by following the regular login process.

  • Go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Click on KEAM 2026 result link from the site’s home page
  • Enter application number and password
  • Click on submit and the credentials will be logged in
  • The scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and keep the result on your device for future reference
  • Candidates should also take a printout of the scorecard for the counselling and admission process.

What Details Are Mentioned in KEAM Scorecard 2026

The KEAM 2026 winner will contain critical information like candidates’ percentile rank, marks obtained and qualifying status. The same result will be used for the construction of the final rank list for engineering and pharmacy admissions in Kerala colleges.

Students must validate the information given in the scorecard carefully after downloading it from the portal.

When Will KEAM Rank List 2026 Be Released

CEE Kerala will declare the KEAM 2026 rank list separately after analysing normalised entrance examination scores and Class 12 marks entered by the candidates. This final rank list will be used to allot seats to engineering and pharmacy programmes in participating colleges throughout the state. The candidates should keep checking the official website for the latest updates regarding the KEAM rank list, counselling schedule, and seat allotment along with the admission process.

Officials are expected to resume services soon even though the website is currently down. Students should remain patient and not panic while trying to download their results online. 

Also Read: TANCET CEETA PG Answer Key 2026 Out at tancet.annauniv.edu, Check Direct Link and Steps to Download Answer Key

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KEAM Result 2026 Website Crashes After CEE Kerala Activates Scorecard Link at cee.kerala.gov.in, Here’s How Students Can Check Scores
Tags: CEE Kerala resultKEAM 2026 result linkKEAM Rank List 2026KEAM Result 2026KEAM Scorecard 2026

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KEAM Result 2026 Website Crashes After CEE Kerala Activates Scorecard Link at cee.kerala.gov.in, Here’s How Students Can Check Scores
KEAM Result 2026 Website Crashes After CEE Kerala Activates Scorecard Link at cee.kerala.gov.in, Here’s How Students Can Check Scores
KEAM Result 2026 Website Crashes After CEE Kerala Activates Scorecard Link at cee.kerala.gov.in, Here’s How Students Can Check Scores
KEAM Result 2026 Website Crashes After CEE Kerala Activates Scorecard Link at cee.kerala.gov.in, Here’s How Students Can Check Scores

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