Who Is The Mastermind Of NEET Paper Leak Scandal? Manish Yadav, Avinash Lamba Detained In Jaipur As Scandal Expands To Multiple States

NEET PAPER LEAK PROBE: Three people have been arrested in the NEET Paper Leak Case. Avinash Lamba and Manish Yadav were arrested in Jaipur. Rakesh Mandawariya was detained at the RK Consultancy Centre, Sikar. The question paper was leaked from RK Consultancy, itself. The paper was then allegedly sold. Sources from the SOG in Jaipur say that Manish Yadav is the prime suspect in the operation. According to the sources, an FIR has not yet been formally filed, but investigators have broadened the crackdown a lot. At least nine people have been arrested in five different states so far as agencies follow the trail of the paper, and try to recruit more big fish, sources said.

Who is the mastermind of NEET paper leak?

Investigators have been able to track the leak chain back to Nashik in Maharashtra, where the members of the alleged gang are said to have held a meeting prior to the examination, sources said. After the NEET UG 2026 exam was leaked on May 3, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it would not conduct the exam for over 22 lakh candidates this year. The agency added that new dates for the re-exam and new admit cards will be made public separately.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Scandal

The cancellation comes after complaints of massive malpractices, with allegations of the pre-circulated “guess paper” having closely matched about 120 Chemistry questions and having heavy overlaps with the NEET UG 2026 question paper for Biology. It was reported that this material was available in coaching centres like Sikar, Rajasthan up to a month earlier and even on the eve of the examination, it was sold for as much as 730,000 to aspirants, who were consequently raided by the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police and questioned by the officers.

Sources say someone sent a hard copy of the paper from Nashik to Haryana, where it was copied into five different sets. Each set had 10 copies of the question paper inside. From there, the papers spread through the network, reaching states like Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. Right now, SOG teams from several states are working together as arrests and raids happen all over the country. So far, about 45 people are in custody over the NEET paper leak.

NEET exam cancelled, CBI steps in

This crackdown started after the National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3, following allegations of widespread leaks and irregularities. The central government approved the decision after agencies and law enforcement confirmed the exam’s integrity had been compromised. “The present examination process could not be allowed to stand,” the NTA said in an official statement. They’ll announce new dates for the re-exam soon.

Students protest after NEET paper leak scandal

The NEET scandal has resulted in outrage and uneasiness amongst students and their parents, who have raised questions regarding the legitimacy of the entire process and are concerned about the sincerity of applicants striving hard amidst tough competition.

The members of the medical community, too, have lambasted the alleged irregularity, drawing parallels with the paper leakage incident in 2024. With NEET-UG being the sole entry point into medical education held at 551 Indian centres and 14 international centres, there is an urgent call for change.

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