Cannes 2026 Film Festival 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Jury Members, Ticket Price, Streaming Details, Event Schedule, Indian And Foreign Guest List

The 79th Cannes Film Festival has officially begun its annual celebration. The festival transforms the French Riviera into the worldwide center for cinema during its duration. The 2026 edition of the event known as the most prestigious film festival continues to showcase its two main elements, which combine red-carpet fashion with innovative storytelling.

The current year appears to be highly active because filmmakers from various countries introduce new artistic perspectives that demonstrate how cinema is changing during the digital age. Cannes functions as a vibrant festival because its main competition and film market activities create a continuous stream of energy that attracts thousands of directors and actors and journalists and film enthusiasts who all come to see who will win the prestigious Palme d’Or award.

Date and Time Of Cannes 2026

The festival lasts for twelve days to showcase the best achievements of cinema. The festival starts on May 12 2026 and finishes with its primary awards show on May 23 2026. The complete day features various activities that commence at 8:30 AM local time and continue until midnight, which include glamorous gala shows and ongoing press events and film viewing sessions.

The schedule’s main attractions are the opening and closing ceremonies. The events take place during early evening hours, which enable attendees to experience the Mediterranean’s warm golden glow that establishes the festival’s beginning and ending in authentic cinematic fashion.

Venue Of Cannes 2026

The historic Palais des Festivals et des Congrès stands as the main location for all events, which take place across the entire Promenade de la Croisette. The Grand Théâtre Lumière serves as the main space for film premieres, which take place at this extensive venue. The festival extends its activities to upscale hotel locations and beachside pavilions, which feature the International Village area where various nations display their national film industries against a beautiful ocean view.

Jury Members Of Cannes 2026

The jury for this year will be led by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, who serves as Jury President. He is joined by a distinguished international panel tasked with judging the competition films.

The lineup includes American actor Demi Moore, Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, and actors Stellan Skarsgård and Ruth Negga. They are further joined by screenwriter Paul Laverty and directors Diego Céspedes and Laura Wandel.

The jury members will use their expertise in mainstream films and their knowledge of independent cinema to create a complete assessment method that will help them choose this year’s winners.

Ticket Price Of Cannes 2026

The Cannes Film Festival operates primarily as an industry event, which requires badge holders to access most movie screenings except for journalists and critics and film industry professionals. The festival provides non-industry visitors multiple opportunities to experience its activities. Students and cinema enthusiasts can access the festival through “Cinéphiles” badges, which offer more cost-effective entry. The VIP charity gala packages reach their highest price point because both table reservations and premium access start at €5,000 and can go up to €20,000 based on the particular event and its exclusive status.

Streaming Details Of Cannes 2026

The festival provides complete digital coverage to people who cannot visit France. The “Festival de Cannes” official YouTube channel together with its website offers continuous live streaming of red carpet events photocalls and press conferences. In India, viewers can often catch highlights and special segments on platforms like DD India or through the festival’s official social media handles on Instagram and X, which provide real-time updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Event Schedule Of Cannes 2026

The 12-day event schedule includes continuous activities that combine competitive screenings and workshops and the active operation of the Marché du Film, which serves as the largest film market in the world.

The first week of the event shows its main focus on international movie premieres, which have large production budgets. The jury starts its process of selecting preferred movies at the second week of the event.

The festival presents tributes to legendary actors while offering masterclasses by acclaimed directors and displaying the “Un Certain Regard” section, which presents experimental and original storytelling.

Indian and Foreign Guest List

The festival in India this year presents a powerful exhibition that features both renowned artists and fresh talent. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her red carpet return while Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari join her to create an elegant and star-studded presentation. Ammy Virk represents Punjabi heritage while Ashok Saraf represents Marathi heritage to showcase the film industry’s regional diversity because both actors display their native film traditions. The event features an international guest list that includes Hollywood actor John Travolta and Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who both return to public view together with various international celebrities who come to watch films and attend their premieres and take part in brand deals.

Global Cinema Renaissance

India presents its strong, diverse identity through its established artists together with its emerging artists who will perform at this event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to the red carpet while Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari join her to create a glamorous atmosphere through their presence. Ammy Virk represents Punjabi films while Ashok Saraf introduces Marathi cinema to international audiences through his work. The guest list of international attendees matches the red carpet’s star power. John Travolta, the Hollywood icon, appears at the event together with Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who makes his third appearance. The event becomes an international celebration because global stars and industry leaders come to support competition films and brand partnerships.

Also Read: Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…