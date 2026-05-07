Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is… 

The Met Gala red carpet opened this week when Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor discovered a method to enter the most prestigious fashion event without traveling by airplane. The “ageless” star transformed the high-fashion event into a comedic masterpiece because his legendary screen character Majnu Bhai exists as a worldwide artistic figure despite his absence from New York. Anil Kapoor used social media platforms to post an artificial intelligence-created image that shows him at the Gala. The picture shows him dressed in a formal black suit, which he complements with a large embroidered cape that reaches the ground. The surprise element of the cape shows the famous painting “donkey on a horse,” which his character Majnu Bhai created in the 2007 cult comedy Welcome. The viral photo that Kapoor shared showed him playfully saying, “When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai… cultrIN ne prove kar diya ki art ki koi seema nahi hoti” which means that “Art has no boundaries.”

Majnu Bhai’s Masterpiece: From Bollywood Comedy to Digital Couture

The internet maintains its current fixation on this imaginary crossover because of the enduring impact that Welcome maintains. Majnu Bhai serves as a lovable gangster who possesses a delusional belief that he can paint; his most famous work depicts a donkey standing on top of a horse, which has become an everlasting meme in Indian pop culture.

Anil Kapoor’s AI ‘Absurdist Art’ Met Gala Cape Blends High Fashion With Street Comedy; Fans React to Majnu Bhai Tribute

Kapoor used AI to create the “absurdist art,” which he placed on a Met Gala cape because this particular art style connects high-end fashion with street-level comedy through its use of nostalgic elements. Fans immediately flooded the comments, with many noting that the fictional painter has finally achieved the “global prestige” he always craved. The fashion choice functioned as a tribute to the character who has maintained his popularity throughout the past two decades.

When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai…@cultr_IN ne prove kar diya ki art ki koi seema nahi hoti! 👌😂 pic.twitter.com/1NuCDPzKjd — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 6, 2026







The Jhakaas Influence: Why Anil’s Ageless Wit Wins the Web

The post brought back the old debate about Anil Kapoor, who has maintained his youthful appearance since he first became famous. Users on social media immediately mentioned his ability to maintain his youthful appearance, which one fan demonstrated by recalling Kajol’s comments from the 1990s about his perpetual youthful appearance.

The AI demonstration showed Kapoor’s digital abilities, which young audiences consider fashionable because he used new technologies to create humorous self-mocking content. Followers reached peak interaction when they recited famous movie lines, which included the iconic threat: “Bahut lucky hai tu, jis din main brush uthata hoon, gun nahi uthata.” [You’re lucky; the day I pick up the brush, I don’t pick up the gun].

The viral picture showed that a single well-timed joke about a famous “painter-gangster” character can surpass all designer gowns, which cost more than actual money in today’s world of digital alterations.

Also Read: What Was The Met Gala Theme This Year? Here’s What ‘Fashion Is Art’ Means, Dress Code Explained