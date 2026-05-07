Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is… 

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…

Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…

Anil Kapoor went viral with an AI-generated Met Gala look featuring Majnu Bhai’s iconic “donkey on horse” painting on a cape. The post blended fashion and comedy, sparking memes, nostalgia, and praise for the character’s unexpected global pop culture status.

Anil Kapoor’s AI Met Gala Entry With Majnu Bhai Cape Goes Viral, Blends Comedy, Fashion, and Nostalgia (Pc: X)
Anil Kapoor’s AI Met Gala Entry With Majnu Bhai Cape Goes Viral, Blends Comedy, Fashion, and Nostalgia (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 16:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…

The Met Gala red carpet opened this week when Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor discovered a method to enter the most prestigious fashion event without traveling by airplane. The “ageless” star transformed the high-fashion event into a comedic masterpiece because his legendary screen character Majnu Bhai exists as a worldwide artistic figure despite his absence from New York. Anil Kapoor used social media platforms to post an artificial intelligence-created image that shows him at the Gala. The picture shows him dressed in a formal black suit, which he complements with a large embroidered cape that reaches the ground. The surprise element of the cape shows the famous painting “donkey on a horse,” which his character Majnu Bhai created in the 2007 cult comedy Welcome. The viral photo that Kapoor shared showed him playfully saying, “When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai… cultrIN ne prove kar diya ki art ki koi seema nahi hoti” which means that “Art has no boundaries.”

Majnu Bhai’s Masterpiece: From Bollywood Comedy to Digital Couture

The internet maintains its current fixation on this imaginary crossover because of the enduring impact that Welcome maintains. Majnu Bhai serves as a lovable gangster who possesses a delusional belief that he can paint; his most famous work depicts a donkey standing on top of a horse, which has become an everlasting meme in Indian pop culture. 

Anil Kapoor’s AI ‘Absurdist Art’ Met Gala Cape Blends High Fashion With Street Comedy; Fans React to Majnu Bhai Tribute

Kapoor used AI to create the “absurdist art,” which he placed on a Met Gala cape because this particular art style connects high-end fashion with street-level comedy through its use of nostalgic elements. Fans immediately flooded the comments, with many noting that the fictional painter has finally achieved the “global prestige” he always craved. The fashion choice functioned as a tribute to the character who has maintained his popularity throughout the past two decades.

You Might Be Interested In



The Jhakaas Influence: Why Anil’s Ageless Wit Wins the Web

The post brought back the old debate about Anil Kapoor, who has maintained his youthful appearance since he first became famous. Users on social media immediately mentioned his ability to maintain his youthful appearance, which one fan demonstrated by recalling Kajol’s comments from the 1990s about his perpetual youthful appearance.

Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is… 

The AI demonstration showed Kapoor’s digital abilities, which young audiences consider fashionable because he used new technologies to create humorous self-mocking content. Followers reached peak interaction when they recited famous movie lines, which included the iconic threat: “Bahut lucky hai tu, jis din main brush uthata hoon, gun nahi uthata.” [You’re lucky; the day I pick up the brush, I don’t pick up the gun].

Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…

The viral picture showed that a single well-timed joke about a famous “painter-gangster” character can surpass all designer gowns, which cost more than actual money in today’s world of digital alterations.

Also Read: What Was The Met Gala Theme This Year? Here’s What ‘Fashion Is Art’ Means, Dress Code Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anil KapoorMajnu Bhai AI imagemajnu-bhaiMet Gala 2026

RELATED News

Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 6: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Holds Strong Amid Midweek Slowdown

Urvashi Rautela Calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Childlike And Fun-Loving’, Addresses Dabidi Dibidi Controversy

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Epic Charges Toward Rs 50 Crore Amid Explosive Marathi Box Office Success

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 21: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Inches Closer To Rs 150 Crore, Will It Be The Game-Changing Moment?

LATEST NEWS

Meet Vidushi Singh: UPSC AIR 13 Cracked Civil Services at 21 Without Coaching, Chose IFS Over IAS After First Attempt Success

LSG vs RCB Injury News: Is Phil Salt Ruled Out of IPL 2026? Who Will Open With Virat Kohli? — Check Predicted Playing XIs of IPL Today Match

Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…

Telangana Horror: Man Stabs Wife To Death As Onlookers Watch, Video Goes Viral

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: LTPO+ Display Technology, Imporved Battery, And Always-On Display—Check Price And Launch Timeline

Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again

Fact Check: AI Or Real? Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Vaping Inside Plane After Riyan Parag Controversy, Video Goes VIRAL— WATCH

Why Tamil Nadu Governor Rejected Vijay’s CM Bid Again And Will Third Time Be The Charm?

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Flat, Nifty Calm At 24,330 as Midcaps And Smallcaps Steal The Spotlight On A Quiet Close

What Happens When A Sitting CM Refuses To Resign? Curious Case Of Mamata Banerjee After West Bengal Loss

Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…
Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…
Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…
Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…

QUICK LINKS