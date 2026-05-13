Why Is The Skin Doctor Arrested? High-Profile Case involving X Handler And Famous Celebrity Under Scanner

A U.S. investigation involving a popular X (Formerly Twitter) influencer known in the online community as “Skin Doctor” has already generated one of the biggest online stirrings since the police supposedly detained the influencer in connection to a alleged harassment and extortion related investigation, and made headlines due to the suspicious involvement of an X handler and possible tie-in to famous celebrity circle.

According to sources, the law enforcement agencies started investigation after a number of complaints flagged alleged online intimidation, blackmail and hoaxing of private conversations, and officials are now reportedly forensically analyzing evidence including social media posts and messages, and trying to figure out whether alleged multiple people were involved in the case.

Why the ‘Skin Doctor’ was arrested?

The police sources allegedly said that the alleged arrest was based on following allegations including:

Online intimidation

Attempts of extortion

Falsely using personal data

Alleged intimidation of people through social-media

Also Read: Who is The Skin Doctor? Influencer With 90 Lakh Followers Arrested By Delhi Police

He is Neelam Singh, a dermatologist. He runs a Twitter account named @theskindoctor13. He is a strong Modi supporter and follows right-wing ideology. Over the years, he built a large presence on Twitter by actively promoting RW narratives. Many BJP ministers follow him on 𝕏,… pic.twitter.com/KN1g8oVpCq — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) May 13, 2026

Officials are suspending other efforts of trying figuring out whether an anonymous influencer was working publicly to harass particular individuals or false narratives in the online sphere.

X Handler And Celebrity Angle Under Scanner

A figure with an X account handler in influential entertainment circles has also reportedly been taken in for questioning, further fuelling already intense public attention on the case. No authority has yet named a celebrity in particular, but several posts going viral on the internet suggesting the accused also harbors links to public figures stoked intense speculation.

No authority has confirmed the identity of a celebrity alleged to be involved in the investigation, adding that the enquiries are still underway and that digital evidence is currently being checked.

Social Media Buzz on The Case

The arrest soon trended across X, Instagram and Reddit, as users speculated the controversy would nevertheless underline problems in influencer culture, networks of online trolls and worldwide digital ‘blackmail’.

Meanwhile, cybercrime officials are reportedly looking into:

Chats deleted

Backups of devices

Financial movement

Activity on social media accounts

Contact records between

Also Read: Viral Video: PM Modi Travels With Just 2 Cars Instead Of 12 After Cutting Convoy Over Fuel Crisis Fears

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, social media discussions, and ongoing investigations at the time of publishing. No celebrity or individual mentioned in connection with the case has been proven guilty in a court of law. Readers are advised to wait for official statements and verified legal findings before drawing conclusions.