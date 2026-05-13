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Home > India News > Why Is The Skin Doctor Arrested? High-Profile Case involving X Handler And Famous Celebrity Under Scanner

Why Is The Skin Doctor Arrested? High-Profile Case involving X Handler And Famous Celebrity Under Scanner

The arrest of social media personality ‘Skin Doctor’ has sparked massive online buzz. Read details about the investigation, X handler angle, and celebrity speculation.

The Skin Doctor has been arrested by the Delhi Police (IMAGE: X)
The Skin Doctor has been arrested by the Delhi Police (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 21:48 IST

A U.S. investigation involving a popular X (Formerly Twitter) influencer known in the online community as “Skin Doctor” has already generated one of the biggest online stirrings since the police supposedly detained the influencer in connection to a alleged harassment and extortion related investigation, and made headlines due to the suspicious involvement of an X handler and possible tie-in to famous celebrity circle.

According to sources, the law enforcement agencies started investigation after a number of complaints flagged alleged online intimidation, blackmail and hoaxing of private conversations, and officials are now reportedly forensically analyzing evidence including social media posts and messages, and trying to figure out whether alleged multiple people were involved in the case.

Why the ‘Skin Doctor’ was arrested?

The police sources allegedly said that the alleged arrest was based on following allegations including:

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  • Online intimidation
  • Attempts of extortion
  • Falsely using personal data
  • Alleged intimidation of people through social-media

Also Read: Who is The Skin Doctor? Influencer With 90 Lakh Followers Arrested By Delhi Police

Officials are suspending other efforts of trying figuring out whether an anonymous influencer was working publicly to harass particular individuals or false narratives in the online sphere.

X Handler And Celebrity Angle Under Scanner

A figure with an X account handler in influential entertainment circles has also reportedly been taken in for questioning, further fuelling already intense public attention on the case. No authority has yet named a celebrity in particular, but several posts going viral on the internet suggesting the accused also harbors links to public figures stoked intense speculation.

No authority has confirmed the identity of a celebrity alleged to be involved in the investigation, adding that the enquiries are still underway and that digital evidence is currently being checked.

Social Media Buzz on The Case

The arrest soon trended across X, Instagram and Reddit, as users speculated the controversy would nevertheless underline problems in influencer culture, networks of online trolls and worldwide digital ‘blackmail’.

Meanwhile, cybercrime officials are reportedly looking into:

  • Chats deleted
  • Backups of devices
  • Financial movement
  • Activity on social media accounts
  • Contact records between

Also Read: Viral Video: PM Modi Travels With Just 2 Cars Instead Of 12 After Cutting Convoy Over Fuel Crisis Fears

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, social media discussions, and ongoing investigations at the time of publishing. No celebrity or individual mentioned in connection with the case has been proven guilty in a court of law. Readers are advised to wait for official statements and verified legal findings before drawing conclusions.

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Why Is The Skin Doctor Arrested? High-Profile Case involving X Handler And Famous Celebrity Under Scanner
Tags: celebrity controversy newscybercrime investigationhome-hero-pos-2influencer arrestSkin Doctor arrestSkin Doctor controversySkin Doctor latest newssocial media controversyX handler case

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Why Is The Skin Doctor Arrested? High-Profile Case involving X Handler And Famous Celebrity Under Scanner

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Why Is The Skin Doctor Arrested? High-Profile Case involving X Handler And Famous Celebrity Under Scanner
Why Is The Skin Doctor Arrested? High-Profile Case involving X Handler And Famous Celebrity Under Scanner
Why Is The Skin Doctor Arrested? High-Profile Case involving X Handler And Famous Celebrity Under Scanner
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