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Home > India News > Who is The Skin Doctor? Influencer With 90 Lakh Followers Arrested By Delhi Police

Who is The Skin Doctor? Influencer With 90 Lakh Followers Arrested By Delhi Police

The Skin Doctor has reportedly been arrested by Delhi Police. The dermatologist, known for skincare and beauty content online, recently grabbed headlines after a controversy involving Samantha Ruth Prabhu over a promoted product.

The Skin Doctor has been arrested by the Delhi Police (IMAGE: X)
The Skin Doctor has been arrested by the Delhi Police (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 21:58 IST

As per the latest reports, The Skin Doctor, who has 90 lakh followers on social media, has been arrested by Delhi Police. Apparently, the arrest has been made in connection to a high-profile celebrity case. The Skin Doctor is the name given to an Indian dermatologist who is popular on social media under the same name. He is known for sharing his knowledge on various skincare techniques and cosmetics through different social media platforms such as Instagram and X.

His posts on social media often touch upon beauty tips and skincare products used by celebrities, thereby gaining him massive popularity among social media users. He recently garnered attention when a social media controversy broke out between him and the actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, regarding a product that she had endorsed.

Why Is The Skin Doctor Arrested?

While an official statement is awaited, it appears that a couple of days ago, he had reportedly tweeted about a highly publicised sub judice property case involving an actress. The Delhi Police summoned him for questioning regarding the said tweet on April 30, 2026. He is now reportedly in police custody.

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Who is The Skin Doctor? 

His name is Neelam Singh, and he is a dermatologist. He operates a Twitter handle under the name @theskindoctor13. He is an ardent follower of PM Modi and follows the right-wing ideology. Through time, he has been able to create a significant following on X. Several BJP ministers follow him on the social media platform.

What Was The Skin Doctor’s Last X Post Before Arrest?

Before his apparent arrest, The Skin Doctor on X praised OP Choudhary, the Finance Minister of Chhattisgarh. In his tweet, he said, “Great step! OP Choudhary, the Finance Minister of Chhattisgarh, has decided to give up his full official protocol in an effort to save fuel, following the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He added, “Perhaps he is the first minister in the country to take such a step. If CMs and ministers across all 32 states adopt similar lead-by-example measures, it could result in substantial fuel savings.

What kind of posts The Skin Doctor make on social media?

Social media is where The Skin Doctor gives most of his advice related to skin care, dermatology, cosmetics, and reviews of various beauty products. His topics range from acne, skin anti-ageing solutions, skin care regimes, celebrity beauty fads, and comments on products recommended by celebrities. He is also known for sharing pro-BJP posts on X and anti-opposition news on social media.

ALSO READ: Why Is The Skin Doctor Arrested? High-Profile Case involving X Handler And Famous Celebrity Under Scanner

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Who is The Skin Doctor? Influencer With 90 Lakh Followers Arrested By Delhi Police
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Who is The Skin Doctor? Influencer With 90 Lakh Followers Arrested By Delhi Police

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Who is The Skin Doctor? Influencer With 90 Lakh Followers Arrested By Delhi Police
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