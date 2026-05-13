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Home > Business News > Gold Price Today (13 May 2026) In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi And Vijayawada: 24K Gold Crosses ₹1.65 Lakh After 15% Duty Hike

Gold Price Today (13 May 2026) In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi And Vijayawada: 24K Gold Crosses ₹1.65 Lakh After 15% Duty Hike

Gold Price Today (13 May 2026): Gold prices surged across Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi and Vijayawada after the 15% import duty hike pushed 24K gold beyond ₹1.65 lakh.

Gold Price Today (13 May 2026) In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi And Vijayawada: 24K Gold Crosses ₹1.65 Lakh After 15% Duty Hike

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 17:41 IST

Gold prices in India went up fast on May 13 2026 after the government made a big change. They increased the tax on importing gold and silver from 6% to 15%. This sudden change made gold prices jump up a lot in one day which is something we have not seen in a long time. Now the price of 24K gold is than ₹1.65 lakh for every 10 grams in many big cities. People who buy and sell gold were really surprised. They quickly went to check the new prices after the government increased the tax. Gold prices in India were over the place because people were buying and selling gold really fast.

The people who know a lot about the gold industry say the government did this to stop many people from importing gold. They want to keep India  money safe when the world economy is not doing well. There are problems, in the Middle East. The price of gold went up fast and it affected the people who buy and sell gold, the people who make gold jewellery and the people who invest in gold.

Chennai Gold Price Today (13 May, 2026)

Chennai recorded some of the highest gold prices in the country today.

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  • 24K Gold: ₹16,800 per gram

  • 22K Gold: ₹15,400 per gram

  • 10 grams of 24K gold crossed ₹1.68 lakh

Mumbai Gold Price Today (13 May, 2026)

Mumbai continued witnessing strong gold demand despite the price rise.

  • 24K Gold: ₹16,789 per gram

  • 22K Gold: ₹15,390 per gram

Delhi Gold Price Today (13 May, 2026)

Delhi saw gold rates touching fresh record highs.

  • 24K Gold: ₹16,804 per gram

  • 22K Gold: ₹15,405 per gram

Hyderabad And Bengaluru Gold Prices Today (13 May, 2026)

Hyderabad and Bengaluru both recorded major increases in bullion prices.

  • 24K Gold: ₹16,789 per gram

  • 22K Gold: ₹15,390 per gram

Kolkata Gold Price Today (13 May, 2026)

Kolkata also witnessed major movement in gold rates.

  • 24K Gold: ₹16,789 per gram

  • 22K Gold: ₹15,390 per gram

Ahmedabad Gold Price Today (13 May, 2026)

Ahmedabad recorded slightly higher prices compared to many other Indian cities.

  • 24K Gold: ₹16,794 per gram

  • 22K Gold: ₹15,395 per gram

Pune Gold Price Today (13 May, 2026)

Pune saw sharp increases across all gold categories.

  • 24K Gold: ₹16,789 per gram

  • 22K Gold: ₹15,390 per gram

Kochi Gold Price Today (13 May, 2026)

Kochi continued following Kerala’s strong gold-buying tradition despite rising prices.

  • 24K Gold: ₹16,789 per gram

  • 22K Gold: ₹15,390 per gram

Vijayawada Gold Price Today (13 May, 2026)

Vijayawada saw jumps in gold prices after the government raised the tax on gold.

Local jewellers said they got a lot of calls, from people who wanted to know the prices of gold after the government made the announcement.

Why Gold Prices Suddenly Increased

Experts say multiple reasons caused the sudden rise in gold prices across India:

  • Import duty on gold has gone up from six percent to fifteen percent.
  • There is a rising demand for gold because of tensions, between countries.
  • The international financial markets are not doing well.
  • More and more investors are looking for assets to invest in.
  • The cost of importing gold has increased because of duty.
  • Many analysts think that gold prices will keep changing a lot in the coming weeks. This will depend on how global markets do how currencies move and what decisions governments make about policies.
  • Many analysts also think gold will see changes because of gold demand and gold demand is rising.
  • The gold prices are affected by import duty and import duty has increased.
  • So gold prices may go up because of import duty and rising gold demand.

Gold Price Today in Top Indian Cities

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram)
Chennai ₹16,800 ₹15,400
Mumbai ₹16,789 ₹15,390
Delhi ₹16,804 ₹15,405
Hyderabad ₹16,789 ₹15,390
Bengaluru ₹16,789 ₹15,390
Kolkata ₹16,789 ₹15,390
Ahmedabad ₹16,794 ₹15,395
Pune ₹16,789 ₹15,390
Kochi ₹16,789 ₹15,390
Vijayawada Price surged sharply Heavy demand reported

Last 5 Days Gold Price Trend in Major Indian Cities (24K Gold per Gram)

City 12 May 11 May 10 May 9 May 8 May
Chennai ₹16,420 ₹16,250 ₹16,180 ₹16,050 ₹15,980
Mumbai ₹16,405 ₹16,235 ₹16,165 ₹16,035 ₹15,965
Delhi ₹16,430 ₹16,260 ₹16,190 ₹16,060 ₹15,990
Hyderabad ₹16,405 ₹16,235 ₹16,165 ₹16,035 ₹15,965
Bengaluru ₹16,405 ₹16,235 ₹16,165 ₹16,035 ₹15,965
Kolkata ₹16,405 ₹16,235 ₹16,165 ₹16,035 ₹15,965
Ahmedabad ₹16,410 ₹16,240 ₹16,170 ₹16,040 ₹15,970
Pune ₹16,405 ₹16,235 ₹16,165 ₹16,035 ₹15,965
Kochi ₹16,405 ₹16,235 ₹16,165 ₹16,035 ₹15,965
Vijayawada ₹16,400 ₹16,230 ₹16,160 ₹16,030 ₹15,960

Last 5 Days Gold Price Trend in Major Indian Cities (22K Gold per Gram)

City 12 May 11 May 10 May 9 May 8 May
Chennai ₹15,050 ₹14,900 ₹14,840 ₹14,720 ₹14,660
Mumbai ₹15,035 ₹14,885 ₹14,825 ₹14,705 ₹14,645
Delhi ₹15,060 ₹14,910 ₹14,850 ₹14,730 ₹14,670
Hyderabad ₹15,035 ₹14,885 ₹14,825 ₹14,705 ₹14,645
Bengaluru ₹15,035 ₹14,885 ₹14,825 ₹14,705 ₹14,645
Kolkata ₹15,035 ₹14,885 ₹14,825 ₹14,705 ₹14,645
Ahmedabad ₹15,040 ₹14,890 ₹14,830 ₹14,710 ₹14,650
Pune ₹15,035 ₹14,885 ₹14,825 ₹14,705 ₹14,645
Kochi ₹15,035 ₹14,885 ₹14,825 ₹14,705 ₹14,645
Vijayawada ₹15,030 ₹14,880 ₹14,820 ₹14,700 ₹14,640
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Gold Price Today (13 May 2026) In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi And Vijayawada: 24K Gold Crosses ₹1.65 Lakh After 15% Duty Hike
Tags: 24k gold rateChennai gold priceGold Duty IncreaseGold Price Hikegold price todayhome-hero-pos-13India Gold Newsmumbai gold rateToday Gold Rate India

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Gold Price Today (13 May 2026) In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi And Vijayawada: 24K Gold Crosses ₹1.65 Lakh After 15% Duty Hike

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Gold Price Today (13 May 2026) In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi And Vijayawada: 24K Gold Crosses ₹1.65 Lakh After 15% Duty Hike
Gold Price Today (13 May 2026) In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi And Vijayawada: 24K Gold Crosses ₹1.65 Lakh After 15% Duty Hike
Gold Price Today (13 May 2026) In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi And Vijayawada: 24K Gold Crosses ₹1.65 Lakh After 15% Duty Hike
Gold Price Today (13 May 2026) In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi And Vijayawada: 24K Gold Crosses ₹1.65 Lakh After 15% Duty Hike

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