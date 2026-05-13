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Home > Sports News > Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today, RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here

Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today, RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here

Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today Will rain play spoilsport in the RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 clash? Get the latest weather forecast for Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, including hourly rain chances, pitch conditions, and a look at the last seven days of weather in Chhattisgarh’s capital.

Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Today Match
Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Today Match

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 17:38 IST

RCB vs KKR: IPL 2026 season gets hotter as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 57 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. RCB needs just one win to seal their playoff qualification while KKR is on a desperate four-match winning streak to stay alive, so the stakes couldn’t be higher. However, today, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the biggest threat to this blockbuster clash is not the opposition, but the weather.

RCB vs KKR: Current Weather Conditions- Rain Periodically Heavy

Raipur, Chhattisgarh is experiencing a turn for the worse in weather since late afternoon. The temperature is 37°C but feels like 40°C because of the humidity which is a high 37%. The current condition is “rain periodically heavy” with a 56% precipitation chance. Wind is blowing from the southwest at 3 mph.

RCB vs KKR Forecast for Today Match- High Chance of Rain

The forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2026, isn’t very encouraging for the cricket enthusiasts. The daily high temperature will be 40°C. The daytime precipitation chance is 61% with a condition of “light rain”. The capital of Chhattisgarh has been put on a yellow alert by the IMD. If the rain continues into the evening, the match could be subject to significant delays or even a complete washout. In case of a tie, both teams will earn 1 point each, a result that will put KKR’s playoff hopes on a knife edge and postpone RCB’s official qualification.

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RCB vs KKR: Pitch Report & Ground Conditions

Raipur pitch is a black-soil wicket and is known to offer inconsistent bounce and good bowling assistance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the most of the movement with the new ball in the last game at this venue. This ground has 80m boundaries unlike the batting-friendly tracks in Bengaluru which means batters have to work for their runs. Spinners like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy are expected to play a big role if the match goes ahead.

RCB vs KKR: Last 7 Days Weather in Raipur

In the past week, Raipur has experienced sweltering hot weather alternating with the usual pre-monsoon breezy conditions. Temps were always in the 39°C to 42°C range, with generally clear skies until the recent moisture push. There were high wind gusts of 29 knots earlier in the week but that kept the climate dry until the current yellow alert brought rain into the equation.

Date High (°C) Low (°C) Conditions
May 6, 2026 37 22 Clear / Warm
May 7, 2026 39 24 Mostly Sunny
May 8, 2026 39 26 Hot and Sunny
May 9, 2026 38 22 Breezy and Dry
May 10, 2026 37 23 Partly Cloudy
May 11, 2026 40 29 Clear / High UV
May 12, 2026 41 28 Sunny / Very Hot

RCB vs KKR: Last 5 Matches Played at the Venue

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium has returned to the IPL map after a gap of a decade. Latest results are as follows:

  1. RCB vs MI (May 10, 2026): RCB won by 1 wicket in a last-ball thriller.

  2. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Historical): Low scoring matches with an average first innings total of 149.

  3. Chasing Dominance: Out of 7 total IPL matches here, 5 have been won by the team batting second.

  4. Recent Trend: The surface has favored teams with strong death bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Matheesha Pathirana.

  5. Team Totals: The highest total successfully chased at this ground is 167/8 by RCB.

Read More: IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram

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Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today, RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here
Tags: IPL 2026IPL 2026 match abandonment rulesIPL match 57 weather updatelast 7 days weather RaipurRaipur cricket stadium pitch reportRaipur weather today IPL 2026RCB vs KKR weather report todayShaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium rain forecastwill it rain in Raipur today

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Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today, RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here

Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today, RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here

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Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today, RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here
Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today, RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here
Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today, RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here
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