Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Closes Over 74,000 Nifty at 23,412; Share Bazaar Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, Makes It A Green Ending

Stock market Today: Markets Go Green as Metals Lead Recovery, India’s benchmark indices closed slightly higher on Wednesday. Snapping a three-day losing streak as metals, oil-linked, and other heavyweight stocks outperformed IT and auto sector counters. The Sensex closed up 49.74 points (0.07%) at 74,608.98, while the Nifty ended at 23,412.60, up 33.05 points (0.14%). It was a typical bout of tug-of-war where the bulls just managed a narrow win, snapping the losing streak. Market breadth remained positive with 2,328 advancing stocks against 1,690 declines, pointing to a broadly optimistic sentiment. Metals stole the limelight, quietly pushing the indices back into the green, while overall market sentiment remained cautiously optimistic.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Stock Market Today At Closing
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