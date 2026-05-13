LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Closes Over 74,000 Nifty at 23,412; Share Bazaar Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, Makes It A Green Ending

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Closes Over 74,000 Nifty at 23,412; Share Bazaar Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, Makes It A Green Ending

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 15:46 IST

Stock market Today: Markets Go Green as Metals Lead Recovery, India’s benchmark indices closed slightly higher on Wednesday. Snapping a three-day losing streak as metals, oil-linked, and other heavyweight stocks outperformed IT and auto sector counters. The Sensex closed up 49.74 points (0.07%) at 74,608.98, while the Nifty ended at 23,412.60, up 33.05 points (0.14%). It was a typical bout of tug-of-war where the bulls just managed a narrow win, snapping the losing streak. Market breadth remained positive with 2,328 advancing stocks against 1,690 declines, pointing to a broadly optimistic sentiment. Metals stole the limelight, quietly pushing the indices back into the green, while overall market sentiment remained cautiously optimistic.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

  • Sensex: 74,668.08 (+108.84 | +0.15%)
  • Nifty: 23,412.60 (+33.05 | +0.14%)

Indian markets ended slightly higher, with Sensex and Nifty gaining modestly. Sentiment remained cautiously positive as investors tracked global cues and sectoral movements.

You Might Be Interested In

            Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

            Top Losers In Stock Market Today

              (With Inputs)

              (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

              Also Read: Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy….

              ——————————————–
              Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
              ————————————————–

              Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

              Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

              Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Closes Over 74,000 Nifty at 23,412; Share Bazaar Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, Makes It A Green Ending

              RELATED News

              SAIL Share Price Surges Over 20%, Heavy Volume Breakout Amid Metal Rally; What Investors Should Know About This Rare Hike

              Deool Band 2 Team Visits Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) Campus

              Gold Rates Today Jump Rs 9,000 After Import Duty Hike — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

              Oriflame Presents WhosNext2026 Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition Celebrates Regional Voices in Kolkata

              Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy Still Under Stress Near $107 Supply Shock

              LATEST NEWS

              Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Closes Over 74,000 Nifty at 23,412; Share Bazaar Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, Makes It A Green Ending

              CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out at results.cbse.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage and Full Toppers List

              Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 12 [Live]: Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi Epic Nears ₹75 Crore Mark in India

              Gold Bed, Expensive Mattresses: How A Police Raid Led To TMC Leader Shamim Ahmed’s Hidden Wealth In Secret Lavish Basement

              LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-52 Wednesday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No DO 183883

              Football, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Title Hopes Take Hit as Al Nassr Draw 1-1 vs Al Hilal

              Leh Ladakh & Spiti Valley Road Trip Guide 2026: Best Time To Visit, Highway Updates, Weather, Routes & Travel Tips For Summer 2026

              Oppo OxygenOS 16.1: Live Space Lock Screen, AI Features, And Multitasking Upgrades, Check All Features And Eligible Devices

              Dhurandhar Rival Crashes At Box Office: Pakistani Film Mera Lyari Pulled From Theaters After Selling Just 22 Tickets On Day 1

              How Jana Nayagan’s Release Delay Has Sparked Massive OTT Battle After Vijay’s Win In Tamil Nadu Chief Elections

              Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Closes Over 74,000 Nifty at 23,412; Share Bazaar Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, Makes It A Green Ending

              Follow Us

              Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

              NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

              TOP CATEGORIES

              QUICK LINKS

              Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Closes Over 74,000 Nifty at 23,412; Share Bazaar Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, Makes It A Green Ending

              Follow Us

              Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

              NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

              TOP CATEGORIES

              Group Websites

              Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Closes Over 74,000 Nifty at 23,412; Share Bazaar Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, Makes It A Green Ending
              Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Closes Over 74,000 Nifty at 23,412; Share Bazaar Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, Makes It A Green Ending
              Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Closes Over 74,000 Nifty at 23,412; Share Bazaar Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, Makes It A Green Ending
              Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Closes Over 74,000 Nifty at 23,412; Share Bazaar Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, Makes It A Green Ending

              QUICK LINKS