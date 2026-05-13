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Home > Business News > Deool Band 2 Team Visits Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) Campus

Deool Band 2 Team Visits Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) Campus

Deool Band 2 Team Visits Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) Campus

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 14:52 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) by Dr. D. Y. Patil Unitech Society proudly welcomed the cast and crew of the upcoming Marathi film Deool Band 2 to the DPGU campus as part of the film’s promotional tour. The visiting team includes celebrated actor Mohan Joshi, who reprises his iconic role as Shree Swami Samarth, acclaimed actor Mahesh Manjrekar, and writer-director-actor Pravin Tarde, the creative force behind the film.

The team interacted with students and faculty in what promises to be an exciting and memorable campus experience. Deool Band 2, which carries the tagline “Aata Pariksha Devachi”, is set to release across Maharashtra on 21 May 2026.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Somnath P. Patil, Pro Chancellor, Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) by Dr. D. Y. Patil Unitech Society, said“We are truly delighted to welcome the Deool Band 2 team to our campus. At DPGU, we believe in nurturing creativity and giving our students exposure beyond the classroom. A visit like this, where they get to engage with accomplished film personalities, is an inspiration and a celebration of Indian culture and storytelling. We hope this becomes a cherished memory for every student on campus.”

About DPGU

Dnyaan Prasad Global University by Dr. D. Y. Patil Unitech Society, based in Pune, Maharashtra, is a multidisciplinary University committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation. DPGU offers globally aligned programs across diverse fields, combining academic rigour with real-world learning. Guided by the values of knowledge and purpose, the university aims to nurture globally competent, socially responsible graduates.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Deool Band 2 Team Visits Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) Campus
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Deool Band 2 Team Visits Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) Campus

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Deool Band 2 Team Visits Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) Campus
Deool Band 2 Team Visits Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) Campus
Deool Band 2 Team Visits Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) Campus
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