Will You Find Snow in India in May 2026? Gulmarg’s Apharwat Peak and North Sikkim Weather & Temperature Update

Gulmarg Snow Update: Where You Can Still See Snow
Gulmarg Temperature and Weather
North Sikkim Snow Update: Yumthang and Zero Point
In Sikkim, snow can still be found in parts of North Sikkim, particularly around Yumthang Valley and Zero Point near Lachung. Known for dramatic mountain scenery and alpine landscapes, the region continues to attract tourists searching for late-season snow experiences. Although snow levels are lower compared to winter months, higher elevations and shaded mountain areas still retain visible snow cover. The snow is melting rapidly due to increasing daytime temperatures, so travelers planning a visit should do so soon.
Temperature Conditions in North Sikkim
Best Place to See Snow This Week
• Gulmarg’s Apharwat Peak remains one of the best places to see heavy snow in May 2026.
• North Sikkim destinations like Yumthang Valley and Zero Point still experience snowfall during this period.
• Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtang Pass, Kunzum Pass, and Baralacha La may also offer snow-covered views depending on weather conditions.
• Early morning visits increase the chances of witnessing fresh snow and clearer mountain views.
• Travelers should carry heavy winter clothing, waterproof shoes, and check road permits before visiting high-altitude areas.
• Weather in mountain regions can change suddenly, so always monitor local forecasts and travel advisories before planning your trip.
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