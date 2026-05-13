Will You Find Snow in India in May 2026? Gulmarg’s Apharwat Peak and North Sikkim Weather & Temperature Update

If you are planning a last-minute snow trip in India this May, you should consider going to the high places in Kashmir and Sikkim. These places still have snow even though it is getting warm in parts of the country. While many of the hill stations are now green, you can still see snow in places like Apharwat Peak in Gulmarg and the upper parts of Yumthang Valley in May 2026. People who want to see a lot of snow should go to the Gondola route in Gulmarg that goes up to 14,000 feet. You can also see snow in North Sikkim around Yumthang Valley and Zero Point. It is getting warmer, and the snow is melting fast.

Gulmarg Snow Update: Where You Can Still See Snow

Gulmarg is one of the places in India to see snow in May. You should know that the lower parts of Gulmarg are now green because it is getting warm. If you want to see a lot of snow, you need to take the Gondola to Phase 2, which goes up to Apharwat Peak. This place is very high, over 4,200 meters. It still has a lot of snow, more than six feet. This makes it the best place to see snow in India now. At Kongdoori, which is the first part of the Gondola ride, there is not much snow left. You need to go up to see the real snow. The snow is at the higher places near Apharwat Peak.

Gulmarg Temperature and Weather

The temperature in the middle of the mountain in Gulmarg is mild between 6°C and 17°C. The lower parts are getting rain. It is expected to rain more in the coming days. The higher places might still get snow because it is cold. People visiting should bring jackets, gloves, and warm clothes, especially if they are going to Phase 2. The best time to visit Apharwat Peak is in the morning because the sky is clear. Later in the day, it gets foggy and cloudy.

North Sikkim Snow Update: Yumthang and Zero Point

In Sikkim, snow can still be found in parts of North Sikkim, particularly around Yumthang Valley and Zero Point near Lachung. Known for dramatic mountain scenery and alpine landscapes, the region continues to attract tourists searching for late-season snow experiences. Although snow levels are lower compared to winter months, higher elevations and shaded mountain areas still retain visible snow cover. The snow is melting rapidly due to increasing daytime temperatures, so travelers planning a visit should do so soon.

Temperature Conditions in North Sikkim

The temperature in Yumthang Valley is between 5°C and 15°C during the day. It gets cold at night. Zero Point and the nearby high places are even colder because of the wind. People should also be prepared for road conditions. The roads in North Sikkim can be blocked by landslides and snow. The weather can be bad. People should check the road conditions before they start their trip.

Best Place to See Snow This Week