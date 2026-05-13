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Home > Business News > Oriflame Presents WhosNext2026 Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition Celebrates Regional Voices in Kolkata

Oriflame Presents WhosNext2026 Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition Celebrates Regional Voices in Kolkata

Oriflame Presents WhosNext2026 Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition Celebrates Regional Voices in Kolkata

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 14:06 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12: The cultural capital of India witnessed an unforgettable evening of creativity, influence, and regional storytelling as Whosthat360, in association with Oriflame India, hosted the Oriflame Presents WhosNext2026 Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition in Kolkata. The prestigious evening brought together some of the most impactful digital creators, artists, entrepreneurs, fashion icons, and entertainers from across East and Northeast India, celebrating talent that is redefining India’s creator economy through authenticity, culture, and community-driven storytelling.

Edyta Kurek, SVP and Head of India and Indonesia, Oriflame, said, “The Northeast Yatra has been one of the most meaningful journeys we have undertaken in India. Travelling across 13 cities, meeting thousands of young women and creators, and seeing the hunger for opportunity firsthand, it reaffirmed something we have always believed: that entrepreneurship does not have to be complicated or risky to be real. The WhosNext awards in Kolkata are a celebration of exactly that spirit. We are not just recognising talent; we are recognising the courage it takes to back yourself and build something of your own. What has moved me most through this journey is that the ambition was always there. It simply needed a platform and a push. That is what Oriflame has always stood for, and this Yatra has brought it to life in the most tangible way possible.”

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Oriflame Presents WhosNext2026 Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition Celebrates Regional Voices in Kolkata

Commenting on WhosNext2026 Influencer awards, Vaibhav Sehgal, CEO RPVL & Founder Whosthat360 said, “From the very beginning, my endeavour has been to empower creators from every walk of life and every corner of India. The talent, warmth, and unity we witnessed across East & Northeast India during the North East Yatra were truly unforgettable. Seeing creators celebrate and support each other at the first-ever WhosNext Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition made every bit of hard work worth it. The vision feels even closer now. The family has grown bigger.”

The awards recognised creators and changemakers across multiple categories spanning fashion, beauty, lifestyle, entrepreneurship, entertainment, regional content, and emerging digital voices. The platform highlighted the growing influence of regional creators who are shaping conversations in their own languages while building strong national impact.

Oriflame Presents WhosNext2026 Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition Celebrates Regional Voices in Kolkata

The evening featured a vibrant red carpet, creator interactions, live moments, and special honours celebrating excellence across industries. Winners and attendees represented cities and communities from across the region, showcasing the diversity and creative energy of India’s evolving influencer ecosystem. With the success of the Kolkata edition, Whosthat360 continues its mission of building a powerful platform for India’s next generation of digital storytellers and regional voices.

Winners of the WhosNext2026 Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition

  • Beauty Influencer of the Year – Gracy Thapa
  • Dance Influencer of the Year – Srijoni Chatterjee
  • Entertainer of the Year – RJ Priyanka
  • Face of NE Influence Award – Alobo Naga
  • Fashion Influencer of the Year – Aisha Mahdi
  • Lifestyle Influencer of the Year – Debchandrima Singha Roy
  • Food Influencer of the Year – Rinchen Wangdi Bhutia
  • NE Rising Star – Srijita Ghosh
  • Reel Sensation of the Year – Anusmita Dutta
  • Regional Influencer of the Year – Ishan Sharma and Vedansh Sharma (Dasoham)
  • Storyteller of the Year (Male) – Niranjan Mondal
  • Storyteller of the Year (Female) – Aradhana Chatterjee
  • Travel Influencer of the Year – Anubhav Mukherjee
  • Wellness Influencer of the Year – Paridhi Pandey
  • Entrepreneur of the Year – Toinali Chophi
  • Mom Influencer of the Year – Shraddha Fogla
  • YouTuber of the Year – Kiran Dutta (yourbongguy)
  • Digital Creator of the Year – RJ Praveen
  • Television’s Most Loved Personality – Trina Saha
  • Chef Influencer of the Year – Kirti Bhoutika
  • Iconic Trailblazer in Regional Couture – Daniel Syiem
  • Digital Star of the Year – Ankita Mallick
  • Power-Packed Performer of the Year – Srabanti Gintu Chatterjee
  • Entertaining Duo of the Year – Swarnadeep & Joydipto (Honest Kakima)
  • People’s Choice Award – Soma Laishram
  • Versatile Performer of the Year – Susmita Chatterjee
  • RedFM Bajate Raho Influencer of the Year – Preeti Sarkar
  • Makeup Influencer of the Year – Mousumi Kundu
  • Next-Gen Sports Storyteller of the Year – Annesha Ghosh
  • Women Storyteller Award – Arjun Dutta
  • Rising Star Award – Anubhav Kanjilal

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Oriflame Presents WhosNext2026 Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition Celebrates Regional Voices in Kolkata
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Oriflame Presents WhosNext2026 Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition Celebrates Regional Voices in Kolkata

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Oriflame Presents WhosNext2026 Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition Celebrates Regional Voices in Kolkata
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