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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Video: OnlyFans Model Alice Rosenblum Meets Top Fan Who Spent $3 Million, ‘Fat’ Comment Goes Viral

Watch Video: OnlyFans Model Alice Rosenblum Meets Top Fan Who Spent $3 Million, ‘Fat’ Comment Goes Viral

OnlyFans creator Alice Rosenblum reportedly had a tense confrontation during a meeting with a top subscriber who had donated nearly $3 million to her. The situation escalated after alleged offensive remarks and attempted physical contact, leading to security intervention and the subscriber being removed from the venue.

Watch Video: OnlyFans Model Alice Rosenblum Meets Top Fan Who Spent $3 Million, 'Fat' Comment Goes Viral (Image: @MarioNawfal via X)
Watch Video: OnlyFans Model Alice Rosenblum Meets Top Fan Who Spent $3 Million, 'Fat' Comment Goes Viral (Image: @MarioNawfal via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 13:59 IST

Alice Rosenblum, an OnlyFans creator, encountered a difficult situation with her top subscriber who had spent approximately $3 million on her content. The creator and his main supporter planned to celebrate their first meeting together but their celebration turned into a conflict because of comments which the subscriber supposedly made during the event.

What Did The Top Fan Say To Alice Rosenblum?

The subscriber met Rosenblum face to face and made a direct and harsh comment about her looks, saying, ‘You look much fatter in real life’. The influencer experienced immediate shock from the remark, which caused the interaction to change its entire character. The personal meet and greet section of the event turned into a public confrontation, which attracted attention from all those who were at the location.



What Happened After That?

According to multiple reports like Haberler, the subscriber tried to touch OnlyFans creator Rosenblum’s arm which led to the situation becoming worse. The influencer reacted with strong intensity by stepping back while showing visible signs of discomfort. According to witnesses she raised her voice when she ordered the person to stay away from her while she called for security, which reports her saying, ‘Disgusting, stay away from me! I’m calling the police!’ The incident caused immediate venue interruptions according to reports.

Social Media Reactions 





Did Security Get Involved?

The security personnel at the location responded to the situation by removing the subscriber from the area to stop further conflicts. The incident became a major social media story because no legal complaint has been confirmed while people discussed the dangers of parasocial relationships and the relationship boundaries between online supporters and creators and the challenges that digital influencers face during face to face interactions. The episode has developed into a popular discussion topic which demonstrates how people continue to worry about fan behavior and influencer security in today’s influencer economy.

Also Read: Watch Viral Video: SBI ATM Booth In Bihar’s Danapur Turns Into Hair Cutting Salon, Internet Stunned

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Watch Video: OnlyFans Model Alice Rosenblum Meets Top Fan Who Spent $3 Million, ‘Fat’ Comment Goes Viral
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Watch Video: OnlyFans Model Alice Rosenblum Meets Top Fan Who Spent $3 Million, ‘Fat’ Comment Goes Viral
Watch Video: OnlyFans Model Alice Rosenblum Meets Top Fan Who Spent $3 Million, ‘Fat’ Comment Goes Viral
Watch Video: OnlyFans Model Alice Rosenblum Meets Top Fan Who Spent $3 Million, ‘Fat’ Comment Goes Viral
Watch Video: OnlyFans Model Alice Rosenblum Meets Top Fan Who Spent $3 Million, ‘Fat’ Comment Goes Viral

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