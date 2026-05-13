LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
Home > India News > OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 60A 89095

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 60A 89095

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 60A 89095

Nagaland Lottery Live
Nagaland Lottery Live

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 13:17 IST

Nagaland Lottery Result Today (13-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Nagaland Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.nagaland.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50. This lottery is organised by the state of Nagaland, where 7 different lotteries are held weekly, with 7 draws in total. The Nagaland Sambad lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result will be declared today, Wednesday, at 3 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at PR Hill Junction, Kohima. The Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live 1 pm: Nagaland Samabad Dear Spark @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Nagaland Samabad Dear Spark Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

You Might Be Interested In

Nagaland Lottery Winner: Nagaland Lottery Result 13-05-2026, Full List of Nagaland Sambad Dear Spark Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- 60A 89095

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 10,000

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – 16,562, 20,041, 21,522, 28,868, 39,396, 62,904, 64,653, 83,366, 91,768, 98,842

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 500

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – 0645, 1591, 2330, 4887, 4936, 5660, 6066, 7351, 9069, 9756

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 250

Nagaland Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Ticket no: 1450, 3066, 3002, 3144, 5515, 6668, 3077, 3192, 8643, 9549

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 120

5TH PRIZE ticket no: 5733, 0545, 1872, 7076, 7595, 4740, 2826, 9140, 4494, 8289, 8648, 0854, 3036, 5193, 0535, 4634, 9415, 4080, 9779, 7107, 7946, 1562, 1890, 4719, 9541, 2582, 5625, 4167, 8695, 3271, 7823, 6580, 0740, 7740, 1743, 7436, 1942, 3576, 5469, 8051, 5485, 9584, 2129, 1299, 7487, 2665, 6367, 6591, 1163, 0833, 5429, 8653, 1900, 4923, 5029, 4855, 2788, 8091, 0737, 3877, 3910, 7297, 0366, 7795, 9083, 1363, 6608, 9940, 4569, 8512, 2246, 4725, 5227, 4213, 5938, 2659, 0652, 7492, 5432, 4996, 4139, 9117, 6150, 1360, 7361, 8034, 2884, 2145, 4890, 4102, 8507, 5738, 9873, 7395, 5148, 4131, 9246, 9622, 4682, 9308

Nagaland Lottery Result Today, 13-05-2025: Prize structure of Nagaland Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹10,000
 3rd Prize: ₹500
 4th Prize: ₹250

5th Prize: ₹120

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Also Read: Kerala State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-52 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 60A 89095
Tags: Dear Lottery 1 PM ResultDear Lottery Result TodayDear sparkDear spark wednesdayDear spark wednesday Live DrawDear spark wednesday Lottery Result

RELATED News

From Surat’s Streets to Western India’s Retail Spotlight, Bhatia Mobile’s Expansion Is Redefining How India Buys Smartphones

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Represents India at Prestigious International Forums in Sri Lanka, Japan, and New Delhi

PM Modi Cuts Convoy, WFH Push In UP, Ministers Taking Metro: What’s Behind Extreme Measures

Two Criminals Killed In Police Encounter In UP’s Ghaziabad

India Has 60-Day Crude, LNG Reserves And 45 Days Of LPG; No Supply Concerns: Hardeep Singh Puri

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in; Know How to Check Scorecard on DigiLocker and UMANG App

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Nears ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Despite OTT Release Buzz

Aries Love Horoscope 13 May 2026: Passion, Romance And Emotional Surprises Await Today

Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment

Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy Still Under Stress Near $107 Supply Shock

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 60A 89095

Whats Is WhatsApp Plus? Meta Rolls Out Trail With iPhone Users, Check All Features And Pricing

Silver Rate Today Surges ₹17,000/kg After Import Duty Hike — Should You Buy, Hold Or Sell?

IPL 2026: When Will Hardik Pandya Return? Mumbai Indians Captain Shares Video Amid Injury Concerns Ahead Of PBKS vs MI Match— WATCH

IPL 2026: Did Arshdeep Singh Ditch BCCI Rule To Make Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Travel With PBKS Team? Pictures Go Viral Amid Strict Guidelines Against ‘Honey Trap’

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 60A 89095

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 60A 89095

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 60A 89095
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 60A 89095
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 60A 89095
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 60A 89095

QUICK LINKS