‘Government Can Use Porn Sites Against You’: Tucker Carlson Reveals How

A recent interview with Tucker Carlson has caused a stir, as he explained the findings of ‘a longtime intelligence official’ who claimed that ‘the intelligence community has a grip on the big, big internet providers of pornography.’ The official was quoted as saying that such platforms could be employed as a means of blackmail, noting that they were able to gather sensitive personal data and information from the users. He also brought his concern to dating and hookup apps, suggesting that interactions or chats on those apps could be monitored or stored at a later point that may be used to sway the people. Carlson said that the collection of personal digital information leaves people vulnerable, and once it is given up and locked up, they can be susceptible to outside pressure or control.

What Did Tucker Carlson Say?

In his speech, he proposed this scenario might also apply to politicians and other public figures: that their private online behavior can affect public decision making. He also said that the same mechanisms may account for some odd or contradictory behavior of certain political actors but did not offer direct evidence for these. Tucker Carlson said ‘I honestly think that one of the biggest problems, sorry to shock your viewers, is pornography on the internet. I want to say specifically, people are like, Oh, pornography’s so bad. I’m talking about a specific thing, which is, Hey, sleep with my wife pornography, which is pushed by the pornography companies. If you think about that for a second, first of all, all the porn sites are controlled by governments and intel agencies, so nothing you go to on a porn site, it’s all being stored and will be used against you if necessary. People don’t know that. That’s a fact, including the camera on your phone. Okay, so that’s just a fact. You don’t have to believe it if you don’t want, but it’s true. That’s so funny because I know so many people that hide their phones like, Oh, they’re watching me, but they don’t believe it, but it’s true. On porn sites, it’s true. On Puppet, it’s true.’







Can Government Can Use Porn Sites Against People?

More generally, discussions of historical and theoretical considerations of intelligence practices, surveillance and coercion were also touched on. Others referred to previous whistleblowers’ allegations and investigative reporting on intelligence operations, and others cited existing legal instruments that regulate surveillance and data collection. Experts in cybersecurity and law usually note that the collection of such information and the targeting of intelligence does not lie outside the bounds of law but the notion of a centralised operation in control of an entire industry or mass blackmail schemes is not substantiated. The debate brings to the fore the continuing debate surrounding digital privacy, data security, and the level of surveillance in the modern internet age.

Also Read: Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts