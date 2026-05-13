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Home > World News > What Is Sarmat Missile? Russia Tests World’s Most Powerful Missile – All You Need To Know

What Is Sarmat Missile? Russia Tests World’s Most Powerful Missile – All You Need To Know

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia will deploy its new Sarmat strategic nuclear missile system by the end of 2026, calling it the “most powerful in the world.” The missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads across continents, is designed to strike targets in the United States and Europe while bypassing advanced missile defence systems.

Putin says Russia will deploy Sarmat nuclear missile this year, claiming it can evade all missile defence systems. Photo: AI.
Putin says Russia will deploy Sarmat nuclear missile this year, claiming it can evade all missile defence systems. Photo: AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 12:55 IST

Russia will deploy its new Sarmat strategic nuclear missile at the end of this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, describing it as “the most powerful in the world”. The planned deployment of the missile – designed to deliver nuclear warheads to strike targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe – follows years of setbacks and delays. Putin, in televised comments, said the yield of the warhead was more than four times greater than any Western equivalent and its range exceeded 35,000 km (21,750 miles).

“It has the ability to penetrate all existing and future anti-missile defence systems,” he said.

What is Russia’s Sarmat Nuclear Missile?

Western security analysts say Putin has made exaggerated claims for the capabilities of some of Russia’s new generation of nuclear weapons, part of a modernisation programme he first announced in 2018.

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Sarmat has seen failures in the past – one test in September 2024 left a deep crater at the launch silo, according to Western experts.

Successful Sarmat Test-Launch

State TV showed Sergei Karakayev, commander of Russia’s strategic missile forces, reporting to Putin on what he said was a successful Sarmat test-launch on Tuesday.

“The deployment of launchers equipped with the Sarmat missile system will significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the ground-based strategic nuclear forces in terms of guaranteeing the destruction of targets and solving strategic deterrence problems,” Karakayev said.

Since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022, Putin has repeatedly reminded the world of the size and power of Russia’s nuclear arsenal in statements seen by the West as attempts to deter it from intervening too strongly on the side of Ukraine.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Trump Announces 3-Day Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire, Says War Nearing Its End

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What Is Sarmat Missile? Russia Tests World’s Most Powerful Missile – All You Need To Know
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What Is Sarmat Missile? Russia Tests World’s Most Powerful Missile – All You Need To Know
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