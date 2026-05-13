JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule Released at Official Website, Check New Dates Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh has announced dates for the JEECUP 2026 examination. This is a relief for thousands of students who are taking the JEECUP 2026 exam to get into UP Polytechnic. The computer-based test will now be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026.

The JEECUP 2026 exam was supposed to be held from May 15 to May 22. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council decided to change the dates. They did this because they gave people time to apply, and students asked for more time to get ready for the JEECUP 2026 exam.

Every year the JEECUP exam is held so students can get into diploma and polytechnic programmes at government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh. Students who want to study engineering, technology, pharmacy and professional diploma courses take the JEECUP exam.

Why did they change the JEECUP 2026 exam dates

The JEECUP 2026 exam dates were changed because the application deadline was extended. Still, many students requested some time to prepare for and register for the JEECUP 2026 exam.

The JEECUP 2026 exam was rescheduled to allow all eligible students to be able to take the exam. The new dates will allow students who were having a hard time preparing for the exam to do so.

What are the new JEECUP 2026 exam dates

The JEECUP 2026 exam will be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026. The UP Polytechnic entrance test will be on computers. Students should check the JEECUP website for the exam schedule, test times and other important information.

When will the JEECUP 2026 admit card be available

The JEECUP 2026 admit card will be available on the website after May 25. Students must. Print the admit card before the exam day.

The admit card is necessary to take the JEECUP 2026 exam. No student can enter the exam room without an admit card. The authorities want students to check their information, exam centre details and subject codes on the admit card after they download it.

How to download the JEECUP 2026 admit card

Students need to follow these steps when the admit card link is available for download.

Open the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the JEECUP Admit Card 2026 link present on the homepage

Enter application number, password and security code

Submit the login details

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printed copy for future reference

Students need to make copies of their admission card for the exam and counselling.

What is JEECUP or UPJEE Polytechnic Exam

JEECUP, also known as UPJEE Polytechnic, is an exam that people take to get into diploma and polytechnic programmes in Uttar Pradesh. JEECUP gives people a chance to get into diploma courses like engineering and pharmacy and other professional diploma courses at schools that are part of the programme. Lots of people take JEECUP every year to get into schools in Uttar Pradesh.

What happened during JEECUP 2026 registration

Before they changed the exam schedule, the people in charge of JEECUP extended the time to sign up for JEECUP 2026. People could sign up until May 11. They could pay the fee until May 12. They did this so people would have time to fill out the application and fix any mistakes.

People who want to take JEECUP need to check the JEECUP website all the time to find out about the latest news on admission cards, how the exam will work, answer keys and counselling for JEECUP.

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