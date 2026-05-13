LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule Released at Official Website, Check New Dates Here

JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule Released at Official Website, Check New Dates Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh has revised the examination schedule for JEECUP 2026.

JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule
JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 12:27 IST

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh has announced dates for the JEECUP 2026 examination. This is a relief for thousands of students who are taking the JEECUP 2026 exam to get into UP Polytechnic. The computer-based test will now be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026.

The JEECUP 2026 exam was supposed to be held from May 15 to May 22. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council decided to change the dates. They did this because they gave people time to apply, and students asked for more time to get ready for the JEECUP 2026 exam.

Every year the JEECUP exam is held so students can get into diploma and polytechnic programmes at government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh. Students who want to study engineering, technology, pharmacy and professional diploma courses take the JEECUP exam.

You Might Be Interested In

Why did they change the JEECUP 2026 exam dates

The JEECUP 2026 exam dates were changed because the application deadline was extended. Still, many students requested some time to prepare for and register for the JEECUP 2026 exam.

The JEECUP 2026 exam was rescheduled to allow all eligible students to be able to take the exam. The new dates will allow students who were having a hard time preparing for the exam to do so.

What are the new JEECUP 2026 exam dates

The JEECUP 2026 exam will be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026. The UP Polytechnic entrance test will be on computers. Students should check the JEECUP website for the exam schedule, test times and other important information.

When will the JEECUP 2026 admit card be available

The JEECUP 2026 admit card will be available on the website after May 25. Students must. Print the admit card before the exam day.

The admit card is necessary to take the JEECUP 2026 exam. No student can enter the exam room without an admit card. The authorities want students to check their information, exam centre details and subject codes on the admit card after they download it.

How to download the JEECUP 2026 admit card

Students need to follow these steps when the admit card link is available for download.

  • Open the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Click on the JEECUP Admit Card 2026 link present on the homepage
  • Enter application number, password and security code
  • Submit the login details
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printed copy for future reference

Students need to make copies of their admission card for the exam and counselling.

What is JEECUP or UPJEE Polytechnic Exam

JEECUP, also known as UPJEE Polytechnic, is an exam that people take to get into diploma and polytechnic programmes in Uttar Pradesh. JEECUP gives people a chance to get into diploma courses like engineering and pharmacy and other professional diploma courses at schools that are part of the programme. Lots of people take JEECUP every year to get into schools in Uttar Pradesh.

What happened during JEECUP 2026 registration

Before they changed the exam schedule, the people in charge of JEECUP extended the time to sign up for JEECUP 2026. People could sign up until May 11. They could pay the fee until May 12. They did this so people would have time to fill out the application and fix any mistakes.

People who want to take JEECUP need to check the JEECUP website all the time to find out about the latest news on admission cards, how the exam will work, answer keys and counselling for JEECUP.

Also Read: NEET UG Paper Leak Row Reaches Supreme Court, Plea Seeks NTA Overhaul After Exam Cancellation

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule Released at Official Website, Check New Dates Here
Tags: JEECUP 2026JEECUP 2026 exam datesJEECUP 2026 registrationJEECUP revised schedule 2026UPJEE Polytechnic

RELATED News

NEET UG Paper Leak Row Reaches Supreme Court, Plea Seeks NTA Overhaul After Exam Cancellation

KEAM Result 2026 Website Crashes After CEE Kerala Activates Scorecard Link at cee.kerala.gov.in, Here’s How Students Can Check Scores

TANCET CEETA PG Answer Key 2026 Out at tancet.annauniv.edu, Check Direct Link and Steps to Download Answer Key

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

LATEST NEWS

Air India Suspends and Cuts International Flights Amid Rising Fuel Costs; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

Dubai and UAE Airports Updates: Here’s What’s Cancelled, Delayed And Changing Across the UAE

JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule Released at Official Website, Check New Dates Here

From Surat’s Streets to Western India’s Retail Spotlight, Bhatia Mobile’s Expansion Is Redefining How India Buys Smartphones

Gold Import Duty Hike: Jewellery Stocks React As Market Turns Volatile; Kalyan Jewellers, Senco Gold, Titan Company & PC Jeweller Under Pressure

Cancer Career Horoscope Today (13 May 2026): Big Workplace Opportunities May Arrive For Cancer Natives

Fantasy Basel Comic Con 2026: Complete Travel Guide

IPL 2026: Will Thala MS Dhoni Play in LSG vs CSK Clash at Ekana? Chennai Super Kings Legend Likely to Travel to Lucknow

Googlebook Gemini Intelligence Laptops: ‘Magic Pointer’, Android Integration, And Custom AI Widgets — Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Vijay Secures Blockbuster Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Floor Test; AIADMK Split Exposed

JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule Released at Official Website, Check New Dates Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule Released at Official Website, Check New Dates Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule Released at Official Website, Check New Dates Here
JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule Released at Official Website, Check New Dates Here
JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule Released at Official Website, Check New Dates Here
JEECUP 2026 Revised Exam Schedule Released at Official Website, Check New Dates Here

QUICK LINKS