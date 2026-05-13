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Home > Education News > TANCET CEETA PG Answer Key 2026 Out at tancet.annauniv.edu, Check Direct Link and Steps to Download Answer Key

TANCET CEETA PG Answer Key 2026 Out at tancet.annauniv.edu, Check Direct Link and Steps to Download Answer Key

The Anna University has released the provisional answer key for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission Post Graduate (CEETA PG) 2026 on its official website.

TANCET Answer Key 2026
TANCET Answer Key 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 10:07 IST

The Anna University has published the provisional answer key of the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission Post Graduate (CEETA PG) 2026 on its official website. Students who appeared for the postgraduate engineering entrance examination can now check the answer key online and calculate their estimated scores before the final correction and result announcement.

The Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission Post Graduate (CEETA PG) 2026 examination was conducted on May 10 for admission to postgraduate engineering and architecture programmes conducted by the colleges in Tamil Nadu. The exam is conducted for M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch. and M.Plan. courses. The Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission Post Graduate (CEETA PG) 2026 results will be announced on May 23., as shared by the university.

Candidates can download the provisional answer key and compare it with their answers carefully to calculate the expected scores.

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How to Download CEETA PG Answer Key 2026

Students can download the provisional answer key from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu. They need to log in with their registered email ID and password to download the answer key.

Students can follow the below steps to download the provisional answer key:

  • Go to the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.
  • Click on the link “To check the answer keys, click here”
  • Fill in registered email ID, password and captcha code
  • Click on login button
  • The answer key in PDF will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the file and keep it saved

Students are advised to keep a copy of the answer key for calculating the expected scores and future admission-related matters.

What Is the CEETA PG 2026 Marking Scheme

According to the official marking scheme, candidates will get four marks for each correct answer. For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions.

Based on this marking scheme along with the provisional answer key, candidates can calculate their probable scores before the official result is announced. However, the final score will be revealed based on the revised answer key if it is revised after objections are submitted and considered for revisions by the university.

When Will CEETA PG Result 2026 Be Announced

The CEETA PG 2026 result will be announced on May 23. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official portal after results are declared. The scorecard will be of immense support while counselling and admission processes toward admission to Tamil Nadu institutions’ postgraduate engineering and architecture courses.

Why is the CEETA PG Answer Key significant

The provisional answer key will assist the candidates in evaluating their performance before the declaration of results. Moreover, it will give clarity about the evaluation process as it will be possible to check the official answers. Any changes in the provisional answer key will be monitored by the candidates by keeping a watch on the official website for objection submission, final answer key release, and counselling schedule.

What are the courses covered under CEETA PG 2026

The CEETA PG exam is conducted for admission to various technical postgraduate programmes conducted by colleges and universities of Tamil Nadu, which may include Master of Engineering (M.E.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Architecture (M.Arch.), and Master of Planning (M.Plan) courses. Now that the answer key is out, candidates can start calculating their scores while waiting for the official result at the end of the month.

Also Read: PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

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TANCET CEETA PG Answer Key 2026 Out at tancet.annauniv.edu, Check Direct Link and Steps to Download Answer Key
Tags: CEETA PG 2026CEETA PG Answer KeyCEETA PG answer key 2026CEETA PG Result 2026TANCET CEETA PG answer key 2026

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TANCET CEETA PG Answer Key 2026 Out at tancet.annauniv.edu, Check Direct Link and Steps to Download Answer Key
TANCET CEETA PG Answer Key 2026 Out at tancet.annauniv.edu, Check Direct Link and Steps to Download Answer Key
TANCET CEETA PG Answer Key 2026 Out at tancet.annauniv.edu, Check Direct Link and Steps to Download Answer Key
TANCET CEETA PG Answer Key 2026 Out at tancet.annauniv.edu, Check Direct Link and Steps to Download Answer Key

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