Stocks To Watch Today on May 13: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Vodafone-Idea, HPCL, TVS Motor, LIC Housing, Oil India, Cipla In Focus Amid Q4 Earnings Rush

Dalal Street is preparing for another stock-heavy session on Wednesday, as investors are tracking a busy earnings calendar, large order wins, fundraising plans and corporate announcements across sectors. Telecom, auto, pharma, railways, power, and energy stocks are likely to be in sharp focus throughout the day. Traders are likely to remain selective and react strongly to earnings surprises and management commentary in the wake of Tuesday’s brutal market sell-off.

Indian markets are likely to witness a lot of stock-specific action on Wednesday as many heavyweight companies are scheduled to announce their earnings for the March quarter. Volatility may rise in some frontline counters from Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors to HPCL, Oil India and TVS Motor during the session.

Besides the quarterly numbers, traders will be eager for big order wins, dividend announcements, funding plans, railway orders and important board meetings. Key indices dipped for the fourth consecutive session amid weak global cues, rising crude prices and sustained selling from FIIs. More broadly, sentiment was more cautious.

Here are the top stocks to watch in today’s trading session:

Bharti Airtel in focus with earnings around the corner

Bharti Airtel is one of the leading stocks for traders to watch out for today as the telecom behemoth is due to come out with Q4 earnings numbers. Updates regarding subsidiary restructuring, such as Airtel Africa, are also likely to keep investors focused.

TVS Motor Co. to continue active

The TVS Motor board meeting will occur during market hours, keeping the counter in action. Export trends, demand for premium bikes and their electric vehicle strategy will also be of importance. Tata Motors will report quarterly results post-market hours. Comments related to Jaguar Land Rover sales, EV segment gains and margins are expected to garner a lot of attention as uncertainties linger around global demand.

Oil India shares in sight of HPCL

HPCL and Oil India will both declare their quarterly results after market hours. An increase in crude oil prices and movement in international oil prices are likely to support oil and gas shares during the trading day.

Cipla and LIC Housing Finance to post results

Cipla will declare its quarterly earnings during the day, with investors watching US business performance and margin trends closely. LIC Housing Finance is also due to report earnings, and traders will look for loan growth and asset quality commentary.

Power Finance Corp. and DLF in the spotlight

Power Finance Corporation is likely to declare its results between 1 pm and 3 pm. DLF, on the other hand, will post results after market hours, with the market keeping a close eye on housing demand and sales momentum of projects.

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Tube Investments, Kaynes Technology

Kaynes Technology is scheduled to report quarterly numbers later in the day, while Tube Investments of India is scheduled to report earnings. Both stocks should stay lively due to investor interest in manufacturing and engineering plays.

Big Corporate Developments Keep Traders on Their Toes: Texmaco Rail Bags Rs 4,045 Cr Order

Texmaco Rail bags a Rs 4,045 crore international order from Tsiko Africa Logistics. The deal includes goods waggons, locomotives and long-term maintenance support, providing a big boost to the company’s order book visibility.

RVNL emerges as the lowest bidder for a ₹221 crore railway EPC contract of South East Central Railway. Investors keep an eye on railway-linked stocks as healthy order inflows continue

Vodafone Idea plans fund-raising

Vodafone Idea said its board will meet on May 16 to consider proposals to raise funds. The telecom operator may look at raising capital through equity shares or warrants.

Tata Power’s Q2 operational performance weak

Tata Power reported softer-than-expected operational numbers for the quarter, with pressure seen on revenue and EBITDA. However, the company announced a dividend of ₹2.5 per share and cited robust additions to its renewable energy capacity.

Dixon Technologies’ results surprise the market

Dixon Technologies posted better-than-expected earnings driven by improved margins and steady performance. Investors betting on India’s electronics manufacturing story could keep the stock active.

Profit crashes at Dr Reddy’s

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ profit plunged sharply on weak North America sales and one-time charges hitting earnings. However, the company did announce a final dividend and positive updates on its semaglutide and biosimilar pipeline.

Nazara Technologies’ profit surges

Nazara Technologies reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit even as revenue growth slowed. Better margins and profitability could keep the gaming stock in focus today.

PNC Infratech gets Rs 235 crore relief from settlement

PNC Infratech has entered into a one-off settlement agreement with NHAI and will receive around ₹235 crore under the government’s dispute resolution scheme.

United Breweries gets tax relief

United Breweries received major relief after the Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal reduced a tax demand of ₹275 crore to nil, a move that could support sentiment around the stock.

Other Stocks To Watch Today

Other companies announcing earnings or witnessing key developments include:

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Quality Power Electrical Equipments

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

Berger Paints

Pfizer

INOX India

Religare Enterprises

Sagility

Ventive Hospitality

Interarch Building Solutions

Tata Consumer Products

Intellect Design Arena

Archean Chemical

Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?

Market Mood Still Cautious

Even though stock-specific action is likely to dominate today’s session, overall market sentiment remains fragile after Tuesday’s steep correction in the Sensex and Nifty.

Investors are expected to closely monitor earnings reactions, crude oil movement, rupee trend, global cues and foreign institutional investor activity for further market direction.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Imports Get Costlier! India Hikes Duty To 15% In Midnight Action

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)