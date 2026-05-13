Cannes 2026: Guillermo del Toro Blasts AI Fans, Says Art Isn’t Made With a ‘F**king App’ As He Roars Back With ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’

The Cannes Film Festival has always been a stage for grand cinematic returns, but Guillermo del Toro’s recent appearance created an experience that proved more emotionally and philosophically significant than any previous return. The Mexican filmmaker presented his dark fantasy masterpiece Pan’s Labyrinth at the Croisette two decades after its world premiere through a breathtaking 4K restoration. The screening honored a film that received a historic 22-minute standing ovation at the 2006 event, but del Toro used this opportunity to deliver a powerful assessment of contemporary digital technology. His presence showed that real cinema originates from human hardship because he connected his previous challenges with the technological dangers that threaten the film industry.

Guillermo del Toro Returns to Cannes With ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ Two Decades Later

Guillermo del Toro returned to the French Riviera and received the same enthusiastic welcome that he obtained two decades earlier. The filmmaker directly supervised all aspects of the 4K restoration process to maintain the visual integrity of 1944 Francoist Spain, which he had created. For del Toro this project served as his technical demonstration because it brought him back to his most important career work. The time that had passed did not affect audience response because Ofelia’s story remained a fundamental part of international cinema, which earned multiple minutes of heartfelt applause from the audience who understood the director’s special talent for combining political truth with intense dark folklore elements.

Filmmaker Calls ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ the Second Worst Shoot of His Career

The film’s stunning visuals present a complete history of its creative development through times of intense artistic struggle. The producer described his experience with the project as an uphill struggle, which made the production process his second most difficult filmmaking project after his difficult work on Mimic. The film developed through a process of defiance, which began with its initial funding challenges and progressed to a production period during which “everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.” He described the challenging post-production process, which created the film’s final version through a complete battle against all obstacles to achieve success.

Del Toro Blasts AI Art Defenders: ‘Art Cannot Be Done With a F**ing App’

The celebratory mood shifted toward urgent advocacy when del Toro addressed the rising influence of artificial intelligence in the creative arts. He delivered a passionate defense of human craftsmanship because he wanted to show that anyone who thinks a f**king app can create genuine human expression is mistaken. Del Toro argued that the current era makes the themes of Pan’s Labyrinth, resistance against overwhelming, soulless forces, more relevant than ever. He showed that filmmakers need to create their art because Ofelia from the story must create her own path to success. The industry should choose love over technological fear because they believed human abilities will defeat modern software’s automated systems.

‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ Still Haunts Cannes 20 Years After Its Premiere

The restoration’s credits showed that the film will maintain its cultural importance, which will continue through time. The “sinister spin on Alice in Wonderland” captivates audiences because it shows the brutal realities of war together with the mental struggles of childhood. del Toro brought the film back to Cannes Classics so that upcoming cinephiles could experience the actual special effects and makeup, which achieved three Oscar wins. The film exists as a permanent reminder of physical filmmaking’s strength because it opposes the digital methods that del Toro currently criticizes. The film maintains its strength through three essential components that no software can perfectly replicate.



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