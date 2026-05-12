Why Is Sydney Sweeney Facing Heat Over Latest Euphoria Episode? Inside Her Top 5 Biggest Controversies

SYDNEY SWEENEY EUPHORIA: Sydney Sweeney is again making headlines, that too for all the wrong reasons. Sweeney’s latest episode on Euphoria season 3 has left the fans fuming. The plot has now given rise to rumours online about whether Sweeney’s own political views are having an impact on the character. Some of the social media users started accusing the actress of “not acting” in the episode. The show’s growing explicitness and Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie Howard are the topics of much controversy now, as the series returns to Euphoria.

Why is Sydney Sweeney facing heat?

Sydney Sweeney‘s character, Cassie, was featured in a series of suggestive shots taking her shot to OnlyFans while on Sunday night, which ignited several responses online. In the episode, the character is seen wearing her pole body suit while she was recording for subscribers. There are also some scenes with sales of used underwear and some weird fan requests.

In the episode, one of the subscribers offers her $700 to “fart into a jar” and that seems to be her breaking point with Cassie. The scene sparked immediate reactions on social media, as many viewers wondered if the HBO drama got too extreme this season. Also, during the episode, Cassie appeared in a fictional media tour, which included an appearance in Trisha Paytas’ online show.

On the segment, Cassie makes a number of controversial remarks about gender roles and politics. In the scene, the man says that he would like a girlfriend who can cook or clean, otherwise, “if a man did that today he’d as well be yelling the N-word.”

Cassie is taunted by an offscreen voice, saying, “You sound like a Democrat.”An off-camera voice says, “You sound like a Democrat,” and Cassie slurs the word. Later on in the episode, Cassie goes on to say, “I just feel like American men have been treated like second-class citizens.”

What are the top five controversies of Sydney Sweeney?

1. American Eagle Jeans Campaign Controversy

This campaign is so recent that it is still a topic of conversation. This campaign is very recent and is still a subject of debate.

Sydney Sweeney’s latest scandal has been her American Eagle campaign. The actress had been spotted in a denim ad campaign which sparked a lot of controversy on social media. In many ways, the campaign was charged with setting an unrealistic beauty standard and “traditional all-American image.”

The visuals and styling some noticed on social media, including people commenting on how the imagery seemed to be reminiscent of traditional advertising gimmicks revolving around blonde figure and beauty ideals, sparked some comments about how it felt like an old-fashioned ad. Fashion model Sweeney, however, has come under criticism from supporters, who said the furor was overblown because the campaign was just for a fashion company.

2. Birthday Party Political Backlash

Sydney Sweeney had no complaints about the attention after she got massive backlash in 2022 for photos of herself at her mother’s birthday party. Some of the guests wore “Make Sixty Great Again” hats, which some said were similar to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Others wore “Blue Lives Matter” gear, sparking allegations of Sweeney and her family being conservative political ideologues. The outcry was later addressed by the actress herself, who requested that people not make hasty judgments on the basis of photos from the party.

3. Nude Scene Debate In Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney was also added to the greater Hollywood discussion about a series’ nudity in Euphoria. She was criticized on the series for appearing in a number of scenes with her clothes off, as fans felt it was too sexualizing for young women. Sweeney went on to admit that she had spoken with creator Sam Levinson about cutting scenes that she thought were unneeded, sparking further debate over boundaries and creative control in the entertainment industry.

4. Financial Struggles Comments Sparked Debate

Sydney Sweeney set off a firestorm when she said she couldn’t afford to take time off work, even though she’s a big star. She talked about how actors have to hand over chunks of their earnings to agents, managers, lawyers, and publicists, sometimes it feels like everyone’s getting paid but you. People online had a field day, calling her comments clueless and out of touch, but a bunch of others jumped in to defend her. They said she was just being real about the side of Hollywood that fans don’t usually see.

5. Glen Powell Romance Rumours During Film Promotion

While she was promoting Anyone but You, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell got everyone buzzing about whether they were actually dating. Their chemistry in interviews and at events was so convincing, folks started to wonder if something was going on. Thing is, Sweeney was engaged at the time, so it got even messier. Some accused the actors and the studio of playing it up on purpose to get more eyes on the movie. It’s Hollywood, so you never really know what’s real and what’s just good PR.

ALSO READ: Viral Airport Video: Rajinikanth Refuses To React On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Folds Hands And Walks Away