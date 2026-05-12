Thailand’s New Rs 25,000 Visa May Allow Indians To Stay For 5 Years With Multiple Entries; All You Need To Know

As remote work and flexible careers continue changing the way people travel, countries across Asia and Europe are increasingly competing to attract digital nomads, freelancers and long-stay travellers. Thailand has now joined that growing race with a new long-term visa programme aimed at people who want to live abroad while continuing to work remotely. Called the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), the new system allows eligible foreigners, including Indian citizens, to stay in Thailand for longer periods through a five-year multiple-entry visa structure. The move reflects Thailand’s larger strategy of boosting long-term tourism, promoting remote work culture and using cultural experiences as part of its global appeal.

The new visa is mainly designed for remote workers, freelancers, self-employed professionals and individuals participating in cultural, lifestyle or wellness programmes inside Thailand. Unlike traditional work visas, the DTV is meant for foreigners who continue earning income outside Thailand while temporarily living in the country.

Remote work lifestyle pushes countries like Thailand to attract long-stay travellers

The rise of work-from-anywhere jobs and hybrid careers has created an entirely new category of global travellers who are no longer tied to a single city or office. Thailand’s DTV appears specifically tailored for this growing group of people looking for affordable long-term stays abroad while working online.

Under the visa system, eligible travellers can stay in Thailand for up to 180 days per visit. The stay can also be extended for another 180 days if required. Since the visa remains valid for five years and allows multiple entries, travellers can leave and re-enter Thailand several times during that period. However, authorities have clarified that the visa does not permit foreigners to work for Thai companies unless they separately obtain a valid work permit.

Thailand also using culture, wellness and tourism as part of global branding strategy

Apart from remote workers, Thailand is also positioning the DTV around what officials describe as “soft power” activities linked to culture, food, wellness and lifestyle experiences. The programme includes long-term participation in activities such as Muay Thai training, Thai cooking schools, wellness retreats and other specialised cultural courses. The broader strategy highlights how countries are increasingly using tourism, food, fitness and cultural experiences to strengthen international branding and attract longer-stay visitors.

The latest visa programme further reinforces Thailand’s image as a destination not only for short holidays but also for extended living and remote working opportunities.

Financial requirements and documents Indian applicants may need for DTV visa

Reports say that Indian citizens are among the nationalities eligible to apply for the new Thailand DTV visa. Applicants are generally expected to show proof of financial stability before approval. According to the current guidelines, applicants may need to demonstrate access to at least 500,000 Thai Baht, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 14-15 lakh. This can usually be shown through bank statements or other official financial documents.

Authorities may also ask for proof of freelance work or remote employment, accommodation details, valid health insurance and documents related to cultural or educational programmes being attended in Thailand.

Visa fee, application process and why many Indians may find the scheme attractive

As per reports, the estimated visa fee for the Thailand DTV is around Rs 25,000, although the final amount may vary depending on exchange rates and processing charges. Applications are expected to be submitted through Thailand’s online visa portal or authorised visa processing centres. For many Indian travellers already attracted by Thailand’s affordable lifestyle, established digital nomad communities, tropical climate and strong flight connectivity, the DTV formalises something many long-stay visitors had already been trying to manage informally through repeated tourist visa extensions.

With remote work becoming more common globally, Thailand’s new long-term visa programme could make the country an even more popular destination for Indians looking to combine work, travel and extended overseas living.

Also Read: Covid-19 Pandemic Returning? Scientists Discover New Coronavirus In Thailand Bats Capable Of Infecting Humans