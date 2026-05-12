Watch: Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street, People Run For Cover as Gunshots Echo

A gunman opened fire at vehicles on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon which left two drivers critically injured before police shot and arrested the suspect, according to the officials. The Cambridge Street shooting led to a major police investigation with several police vehicles blocking roads and damaged cars seen at the scene. Cambridge police received a 911 call about gunfire which occurred near Memorial Drive and River Street. Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

How Cambridge Street Shooting Unfolded?

The incident started at 1:06 pm when Cambridge police got a 911 call from Boston police. Which was about a man in Cambridge who was acting strangely. Cambridge police were also told that this man was suspected of carrying a rifle. This information came from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. The man, in Cambridge was believed to be acting and the Cambridge police were warned that he might have a rifle.







After the shooting unfolded, Massachusetts State Police and Cambridge police quickly rushed to the area. The officers arrived after the active shooting situation had already started.

Authorities identified the suspect as Tyler Brown from Boston. The man was walking down the middle of Memorial Drive when all the traffic came to a stop. He had an assault-style rifle with him that is what the officials said. Then he started shooting at cars on the road for no reason just firing randomly at the vehicles, on Memorial Drive.

Who Is Cambridge Street Shooter?

The police found out that Tyler Brown from Boston was the man who did the shooting on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The person in charge of Middlesex County, District Attorney Marian Ryan said that Tyler Brown fired a lot of shots between 50 to 60 shots on the street after 1 pm, on Monday.

Tyler Browns gunfire hit two men who were sitting in their cars and now Tyler Browns actions have left these two men in bad shape medically.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper and an armed civilian with a legal firearm license confronted the suspect and fired at him, according to officials. Brown received treatment at the scene before the emergency medical personnel transported him to a Boston hospital, where he is in intensive care.

Also Read: Trump’s New H-1B Salary Rule Could Change Everything For Indians In The US | Here’s What’s Happening