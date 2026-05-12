LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news 22k gold price Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news 22k gold price Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news 22k gold price Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news 22k gold price
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news 22k gold price Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news 22k gold price Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news 22k gold price Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news 22k gold price
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Watch: Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street, People Run For Cover as Gunshots Echo

Watch: Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street, People Run For Cover as Gunshots Echo

A shooting incident on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, left two people critically injured after a gunman identified as Tyler Brown allegedly opened fire at vehicles on Monday afternoon. Authorities said Brown fired nearly 50 to 60 shots before a state trooper and an armed civilian confronted him.

Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street. Photo: X
Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 10:03 IST

A gunman opened fire at vehicles on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon which left two drivers critically injured before police shot and arrested the suspect, according to the officials. The Cambridge Street shooting led to a major police investigation with several police vehicles blocking roads and damaged cars seen at the scene. Cambridge police received a 911 call about gunfire which occurred near Memorial Drive and River Street. Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that there was no ongoing threat to the public. 

How Cambridge Street Shooting Unfolded? 

The incident started at 1:06 pm when Cambridge police got a 911 call from Boston police. Which was about a man in Cambridge who was acting strangely. Cambridge police were also told that this man was suspected of carrying a rifle. This information came from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. The man, in Cambridge was believed to be acting and the Cambridge police were warned that he might have a rifle.



After the shooting unfolded, Massachusetts State Police and Cambridge police quickly rushed to the area. The officers arrived after the active shooting situation had already started. 

Authorities identified the suspect as Tyler Brown from Boston. The man was walking down the middle of Memorial Drive when all the traffic came to a stop. He had an assault-style rifle with him that is what the officials said. Then he started shooting at cars on the road for no reason just firing randomly at the vehicles, on Memorial Drive.

Who Is Cambridge Street Shooter? 

The police found out that Tyler Brown from Boston was the man who did the shooting on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The person in charge of Middlesex County, District Attorney Marian Ryan said that Tyler Brown fired a lot of shots between 50 to 60 shots on the street after 1 pm, on Monday.

Tyler Browns gunfire hit two men who were sitting in their cars and now Tyler Browns actions have left these two men in bad shape medically.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper and an armed civilian with a legal firearm license confronted the suspect and fired at him, according to officials. Brown received treatment at the scene before the emergency medical personnel transported him to a Boston hospital, where he is in intensive care.

Also Read: Trump’s New H-1B Salary Rule Could Change Everything For Indians In The US | Here’s What’s Happening 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street, People Run For Cover as Gunshots Echo
Tags: active shooterbreaking-newsCambridge PoliceCambridge Shooting 2026Massachusetts NewsMemorial Drive ShootingTyler Brownus crime news

RELATED News

Big Trouble For Pakistan Over Shielding Iranian Military Aircraft, US Calls For ‘Complete Reevaluation Of…’

Who Is Eileen Wang? Arcadia Mayor Pleads Guilty To Acting As Chinese Agent Days Before Trump’s China Visit

Trump’s New H-1B Salary Rule Could Change Everything For Indians In The US | Here’s What’s Happening

What Is Epstein’s Black Card? Viral Internet Theory Leaves Millions Shocked And Confused

Why Donald Trump Is Taking Elon Musk and Tim Cook To China Amid Rising US-China Tensions

LATEST NEWS

WWE Monday Night RAW (11 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Jacob Fatu Attacks Roman Reigns Again, Seth Rollins Shocks The Vision

Watch: Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street, People Run For Cover as Gunshots Echo

Government Rewrites Oil Rules: What It Means For Petrol Prices, Commuters And Energy Security

FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings To Get Eliminated After 4 Consecutive Losses? PBKS Qualification Scenarios Explained

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

Gold, Silver Rates Today (May 12, 2026): Should You Buy Bullion Now As Rates Hover Near Record Highs? Check Rates In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, And More

Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Crashes 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 At Opening As Bears Tighten Grip; Investors On Edge!

Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs SCO in India, UAE and Pakistan?

Apara Ekadashi 2026: When is Ekadashi 13 or 14 May? Correct Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Vrat Katha, Vishnu Aarti and More

Watch: Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street, People Run For Cover as Gunshots Echo

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street, People Run For Cover as Gunshots Echo

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street, People Run For Cover as Gunshots Echo
Watch: Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street, People Run For Cover as Gunshots Echo
Watch: Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street, People Run For Cover as Gunshots Echo
Watch: Moment Man Opened Fire on a Busy Cambridge Street, People Run For Cover as Gunshots Echo

QUICK LINKS