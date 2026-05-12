Trump’s New H-1B Salary Rule Could Change Everything For Indians In The US | Here’s What’s Happening

Donald Trump administration to roll out sweeping changes to H-1B visa wage system that could alter opportunities for foreign workers. H-1B visa reforms will raise minimum salary thresholds for workers in the United States by almost 30 per cent and favour high-paid and highly skilled applicants over low-paid ones, officials say. The H-1B reform is being touted as a move to protect American workers from wage suppression and curb rampant exploitation of a visa programme that enables companies to bring in foreign talent to work cheap on the sidelines, officials say. If the changes are adopted, the reforms could hit Indian tech professionals and outsourcing firms, while hammering entry-level workers hoping to land in a job in the US technology industry.

If Trump Reforms H-1B, What Will He Actually Do?

The Trump administration is seeking to overhaul the “prevailing wage” for H-1B visas. The changes would mean:

Salaries of entry-level H-1B workers could go up by 21% to 33%

Software engineers in Silicon Valley may need more than $160,000 in salaries

Minimum wages may go up in cities like New York and Dallas

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the current wage system allows some companies to hire foreign workers below market wages.

Why The US Administration Is Pushing For Changes in H-1B Rules

The Trump administration says it is seeking to make the changes to:-

Protect American workers

Stop the alleged abuse of the H-1B system

Encourage companies to hire better-qualified workers

Stop foreign workers from being hired at a low wage

According to officials, the administration wants employers to pay foreign workers wages that are equal to the market value.

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Why Are The Indian Workers Are Worried?

India is the largest source of H-1B visa holders. The IT and software industry in India employ large foreign workers. According to experts, the hike in wages could:-

Lower the chances for entry-level foreign skilled workers

Make it difficult for US firms to hire foreign workers

Impact Indian IT companies that train people onsite

Increase difficulties in sponsoring visas to smaller companies

Also, many reports say that the administration wants to make other changes such as revamping the H-1B lottery and tightening visa rules.

What’s the Bottom Line?

The Trump administration’s proposal to change the H-1B wage structure could be one of the biggest changes to the H-1B immigration policy. Even though the Trump administration says it wants to protect American workers and increase wages and employment of American workers, many foreign workers and American tech companies are worried that the changes will restrict the H-1B process and increase the cost of sponsorship, especially for Indian professionals.

Disclaimer: This article is based on media reports, publicly available policy discussions, and ongoing developments related to proposed H-1B visa reforms in the United States. The reported changes have not yet been fully implemented and may be modified before any official enforcement. Readers are advised to refer to official US government announcements and immigration authorities for accurate and updated information.

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