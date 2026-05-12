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Home > World News > Why Donald Trump Is Taking Elon Musk and Tim Cook To China Amid Rising US-China Tensions

Why Donald Trump Is Taking Elon Musk and Tim Cook To China Amid Rising US-China Tensions

Donald Trump is taking Elon Musk and Tim Cook to China during his upcoming visit to Beijing. Here’s why the business trip is making headlines globally.

Why Donald Trump Is Taking Elon Musk and Tim Cook To China Amid Rising US-China Tensions Photo: AFP News
Why Donald Trump Is Taking Elon Musk and Tim Cook To China Amid Rising US-China Tensions Photo: AFP News

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 02:54 IST

US President Donald Trump is visiting China together with some of the most powerful businessmen in America, like Elon Musk and Tim Cook, this week. However, this high-profile trip has immediately gained global attention as the US and China are still in a trade war, tariffs, AI, Taiwan, and worldwide economic power. Trump’s trip is not about only politics but about business diplomacy, investment deals, and restructuring the economic relationship between the two superpowers, so this visit includes the CEOs with so many great conversations online people are asking why all these powerful tech and business leaders also come on this geopolitical trip.

Why Elon Musk and Tim Cook Are So Big For A China Visit

At least one reason Trump is taking Musk and Cook is that Tesla and Apple have huge fun business interests in China. Tesla is especially reliant on its Shanghai Gigafactory and on Chinese car sales. Apple’s manufacturing and supply chain logistics are interconnected with Chinese factories and markets.

Experts say their presence indicates that the US wants to maintain business relations with Beijing in spite of the ongoing tension between the two countries.

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Also Read: Trump Caught Sleeping During Press Conference? Viral Videos Spark Health Concerns

What Trump Wants From The China Trip

Reports say Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss:

  • Trade deals
  • Technology cooperation
  • Rare earth mineral supply
  • Aviation and manufacturing deals
  • American products being purchased by China

Reports say China could also announce huge orders for Boeing aircraft, which would make international headlines.

More CEOs Are Joining The Delegation

Reports say the delegation includes executives from:

  • Boeing
  • Meta
  • Goldman Sachs
  • BlackRock
  • Qualcomm
  • Visa
  • Mastercard

The White House seems to be pulling company leaders into a larger economic-multilateralist strategy with China.

Also Read: Trump Criticises Iran’s Reaction to Peace Plan, Calls It “Totally Unacceptable”

Why The Trip Is So Big

The trip is happening at a time when US-China relations are at an all-time high due to:

  • Trade tariffs
  • Semiconductor restrictions
  • AI competition
  • Tensions over Taiwan
  • Global economic uncertainty

Experts say Trump wants to show that despite political tension, both countries are still economically dependent on each other.

Summary

Donald Trump’s China visit is shaping up to be much more than a political trip. By taking business leaders like Elon Musk and Tim Cook, the US president seems to be focusing on economic diplomacy, trade stability and significant business deals with Beijing. The summit is likely to play a key role in shaping US-China relations going forward.

Also Read: Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’ 

Disclaimer: This article is based on media reports, publicly available information, and ongoing developments surrounding Donald Trump’s reported China visit. Details regarding meetings, business discussions, and participating executives may change depending on official announcements from the White House or Chinese authorities. Readers are advised to follow verified sources for the latest updates.

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Why Donald Trump Is Taking Elon Musk and Tim Cook To China Amid Rising US-China Tensions
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