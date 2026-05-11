LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
energy crisis CPM bike accident amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport energy crisis CPM bike accident amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport energy crisis CPM bike accident amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport energy crisis CPM bike accident amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
energy crisis CPM bike accident amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport energy crisis CPM bike accident amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport energy crisis CPM bike accident amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport energy crisis CPM bike accident amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’

Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’

Trump attacked former US President Barack Obama, claiming that the Obama administration helped Iran financially by easing sanctions and giving cash payments as part of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump attacked former US President Barack Obama, claiming that the Obama administration helped Iran financially by easing sanctions and giving cash payments as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. Photo: ANI
Trump attacked former US President Barack Obama, claiming that the Obama administration helped Iran financially by easing sanctions and giving cash payments as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 04:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Iran, accusing the country of misleading the United States for the past 47 years by using tactics of “delay, delay, delay.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also attacked former US President Barack Obama, claiming that the Obama administration helped Iran financially by easing sanctions and giving cash payments as part of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump said Iran once saw the US as “the greatest sucker of them all,” but warned that those days were now over and that Tehran would not be “laughing anymore.”

You Might Be Interested In

“Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit “pay dirt” when Barack Hussein Obama became President. He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter. Every Bank in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied out — It was so much money that when it arrived, the Iranian Thugs had no idea what to do with it,” Trump said.

Attacking the past presidencies, he further said that Iran had for the last 47 years been keeping the US waiting, killing its people and destroying protests in the country.

“They had never seen money like this, and never will again. It was taken off the plane in suitcases and satchels, and the Iranians couldn’t believe their luck. They finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President. He was a disaster as our “Leader,” but not as bad as Sleepy Joe Biden!” he said.

The US President said that this period of perceived Iranian advantage was coming to an end and stated that Iran would no longer be able to take advantage of the United States.

“For 47 years, the Iranians have been “tapping” us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country. They will be laughing no longer!” the US President said.

This comes shortly after US President Donald Trump asserted that Washington is maintaining rigorous surveillance of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, warning that any attempt to access the sites would result in immediate military action.

During an interview with independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson, which aired on Sunday, the President suggested that the US military has the capability to “blow them up” should the security of the uranium stockpiles be compromised.

Turning to the current military status of the conflict, the US President characterised Iran as a nation already militarily defeated. He argued that the country’s defensive and offensive capabilities have been systematically dismantled.

Reiterating his long-standing opposition to Tehran’s atomic ambitions, Trump insisted that the international community cannot allow the “crazy” regime to acquire nuclear weapons.

He defended his previous decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal brokered during the Obama administration, asserting that without his intervention, Iran would have used such a weapon against Israel and the wider Middle East. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Indian Embassy Says Indian Crew On MV Hondius Are ‘Healthy and Asymptomatic’ Amid Hantavirus Concern

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2015 nuclear dealBarack Obamadonald trumpformer US PresidentiranNew Lease of Life

RELATED News

Taiwan Policy Unchanged Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting, Senior US Officials Confirm

Trump Criticises Iran’s Reaction to Peace Plan, Calls It “Totally Unacceptable”

Indian Embassy Says Indian Crew On MV Hondius Are ‘Healthy and Asymptomatic’ Amid Hantavirus Concern

US Warns Of Strikes On Anyone Near Iran’s Uranium Stockpile; Says Tehran Has Been “Militarily Crushed”

Iran Threatens “Strong Response” To French, British Warships In Strait Of Hormuz

LATEST NEWS

Iran Threatens “Strong Response” To French, British Warships In Strait Of Hormuz

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 10 After RCB vs MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Work From Home To Return? PM Modi’s Big Appeal Amid US-Iran War Sparks Buzz

IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury? Viral Video Shows KKR Star Walking On Crutch Sparks Concern Ahead Of RCB Match— WATCH

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why Kylian Mbappe Will Not Be Playing In Tonight’s El Clasico Match? Explained

PM Modi Urges Indians To ‘Be Guardians Of The Rupee’, Avoid Foreign Trips And Delay Gold Purchases Amid Global Turmoil

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

INDIA Bloc Collapsing? What Do DMK-Congress-CPM Rifts After Elections Say About Alliance’s Fate?

Watch: Motorcycle Left Hanging Mid-Air From Traffic Signal After ‘Straight Out Of A Movie’ Crash In Canada

Disabled Woman Watches As Her Pottery Shop Is Demolished. Heartbreaking Video Leaves People In Tears

Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’
Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’
Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’
Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’

QUICK LINKS