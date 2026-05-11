Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Iran, accusing the country of misleading the United States for the past 47 years by using tactics of “delay, delay, delay.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also attacked former US President Barack Obama, claiming that the Obama administration helped Iran financially by easing sanctions and giving cash payments as part of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump said Iran once saw the US as “the greatest sucker of them all,” but warned that those days were now over and that Tehran would not be “laughing anymore.”

“Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit “pay dirt” when Barack Hussein Obama became President. He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter. Every Bank in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied out — It was so much money that when it arrived, the Iranian Thugs had no idea what to do with it,” Trump said.



Attacking the past presidencies, he further said that Iran had for the last 47 years been keeping the US waiting, killing its people and destroying protests in the country.



“They had never seen money like this, and never will again. It was taken off the plane in suitcases and satchels, and the Iranians couldn’t believe their luck. They finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President. He was a disaster as our “Leader,” but not as bad as Sleepy Joe Biden!” he said.



The US President said that this period of perceived Iranian advantage was coming to an end and stated that Iran would no longer be able to take advantage of the United States.



“For 47 years, the Iranians have been “tapping” us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country. They will be laughing no longer!” the US President said.



This comes shortly after US President Donald Trump asserted that Washington is maintaining rigorous surveillance of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, warning that any attempt to access the sites would result in immediate military action.



During an interview with independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson, which aired on Sunday, the President suggested that the US military has the capability to “blow them up” should the security of the uranium stockpiles be compromised.



Turning to the current military status of the conflict, the US President characterised Iran as a nation already militarily defeated. He argued that the country’s defensive and offensive capabilities have been systematically dismantled.



Reiterating his long-standing opposition to Tehran’s atomic ambitions, Trump insisted that the international community cannot allow the “crazy” regime to acquire nuclear weapons.



He defended his previous decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal brokered during the Obama administration, asserting that without his intervention, Iran would have used such a weapon against Israel and the wider Middle East. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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