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Home > Education News > HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Marksheet Download Link

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Marksheet Download Link

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026
HBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 13:11 IST

The HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 has been announced by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). It has brought a wave of joy and happiness to lakhs of students across the state. Candidates appearing in the Haryana Board secondary examinations can now check and download their provisional marksheets through the official domain bseh.org.in.

The result was announced through an official press conference. Apart from the result, the board has also released the overall pass percentage, topper names, and district-wise and gender-wise performance. To check the scores, students have to log in with the roll number, date of birth and other details.

Where to check HBSE Class 10 Result 2026

To check the Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2026, students can use the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana. The direct result link is now activated on the homepage to grant easy access for students to view and download their marksheets.

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Candidates must keep their admit card handy while checking the result online to avoid any kind of delay in logging in. The provisional scorecard downloaded from the website can also be taken forward till schools release the original marksheets for admission processes.

How to download Haryana Board Class 10 marksheet

To download the HBSE Class 10 marksheet 2026, candidates have to visit the official website and click on the “HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026” link on the homepage.

After entering roll number, date of birth and others, students can now submit and see the result on screen. Please verify all the details mentioned in the marksheet before downloading and saving the PDF.

What details are mentioned in HBSE marksheet 2026

The online provisional marksheet contains various details related to the student’s performance and exam record. These include the student name, roll number, marks obtained in subject-wise, total marks, division, qualifying status and result status. In case the students notice any discrepancy in the details provided, they are advised to immediately reach out to their schools or the board officials.

What is the HBSE Class 10 passing criteria 2026

According to the Haryana Board’s criteria, they shall have to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each of the subjects to pass the exams. If the candidate fails to achieve qualifying marks in any of the subjects, they shall have to appear for compartment exams at a later date when the board conducts them.

The board will soon release information pertaining to compartment exams and the role of re-evaluation procedures.

What are the key highlights of HBSE Result 2026

With the result declaration, the Haryana Board also announced various statistics related to the student performances, such as pass percentage, topper and district-wise ranking.

The analysis indicates the trend of the whole student performance across the state and top-performing districts and schools.

The release of the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is a significant event for the students who are about to apply for the higher secondary admissions. It is recommended to check the official website for updates regarding the release of the original marksheets, the rechecking of the application deadlines and the schedule of supplementary examinations.

Also Read: BITSAT 2026 Session 2 Slot Booking Begins Today at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Test City Allotment, Direct Link and Exam Date Selection Process

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HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Marksheet Download Link
Tags: BSEH Class 10 Result 2026Haryana Board 10th Result 2026Haryana Board Secondary Result 2026HBSE 10th Result 2026 declaredHBSE Class 10 Result 2026HBSE marksheet

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HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Marksheet Download Link

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HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Marksheet Download Link
HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Marksheet Download Link
HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Marksheet Download Link
HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Marksheet Download Link

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