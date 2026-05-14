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Home > Sports News > KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify For Playoffs After RCB Defeat?

KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify For Playoffs After RCB Defeat?

Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 playoff hopes suffered a massive blow after a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR can still mathematically qualify with 15 points, but now depends on results involving PBKS, CSK, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders Qualification Scenario. Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders Qualification Scenario. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 09:50 IST

KKR Playoff Qualification: ‘Fall from grace’ is a phrase used for successful teams enduring a poor phase. While the Kolkata Knight Riders are not the most successful team in the Indian Premier League, the phrase works best for the three-time champions. Having won the title in 2024 with arguably the best team in the history of the IPL, it looks more and more likely that KKR will miss out on qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs. It will be their second year in a row without playoffs if that happens. Yesterday’s six-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru means that this season might all but be over for the Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned team. With three games remaining in the league stage, the Knight Riders can finish with a maximum of 15 points, which mathematically would be enough for them to keep their hopes up, but their qualification chances have taken a hit.

RCB vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders playoff qualification scenario

The defending champions, RCB, defeated KKR by six wickets yesterday. They fell to the bottom three of the points table as a result, severely hurting their chances of making the playoffs. KKR gave it their all in the first innings of a rain-hit match in Raipur, scoring a respectable 192 runs. But Virat Kohli, with an incredible century, easily led RCB to an overwhelming victory in the second innings after taking the game away from them.

In the meantime, KKR is still mathematically alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race despite suffering its sixth defeat of the year, even if it has become very challenging for them to finish in the top four. With three league games left, KKR may earn a maximum of six points if they win every one of them. Because teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, who are now at 16 points, are in a hazardous position, KKR can only finish with a maximum of 15 points. 

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KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario: Will 15 points be enough for Kolkata Knight Riders?

Kolkata Knight Riders finds itself in a dangerous position after suffering its sixth loss of the season. With a maximum tally of 15 points possible, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side needs a few favours from other teams to make their journey to the playoffs fruitful. They would firstly need to win all their remaining games, and that too convincingly. One thing that works in their favour is that despite a poor NRR, it is only the Punjab Kings that can match them in the number of points, thanks to rained off affair earlier in the season. 

Both RCB and GT have 16 points, meaning the best KKR can do is finish either third or fourth. Sunrisers Hyderabad, PBKS, Chennai Super Kings, and the Rajasthan Royals are four teams that can finish with a tally of more than 15 points. For SRH, one win would be enough to take them to 16 points so the Knight Riders might not want to put their money on the Orange Army losing their remaining two games. 

PBKS vs MI: Focus on Punjab Kings

PBKS, who are on a four-match losing streak, would need to lose at least two of their remaining three fixtures to finish with 15 points or lower. If they win one and lose two of their remaining three games, then the net run rate would come into play. 

Ajinkya Rahane turns to his former team, Chennai Super Kings

Ajinkya Rahane’s former team, Chennai Super Kings, would play a major role in deciding KKR’s fate in IPL 2026. They have three games remaining, and winning two of them could virtually knock the three-time champions out of the tournament. They will play Lucknow Super Giants next. However, fortunately for KKR, CSK’s last two games are against SRH and GT and defeating either of those two teams could be tricky for the men in yellow. 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals have the easiest path

Rajasthan Royals have three games remaining, and thankfully for them, it is against the teams that are all placed below them on the IPL 2026 points table. A couple of wins against either of LSG, DC, or MI would be enough for the Riyan Parag-led side to make it to 16 points. 

RCB vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Remaining Fixtures

Kolkata Knight Riders has three games remaining in the IPL 2026. The Knight Riders would be happy that all of these games are at their home in Eden Gardens. They will face the Gujarat Titans on the 16th of May. Four days later, they will be in action again against the Mumbai Indians on 20th May. KKR would be playing the last game in the league stage against the Delhi Capitals on the 24th of May. 

Also Read: FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

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KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify For Playoffs After RCB Defeat?
Tags: Ajinkya Rahanehome-hero-pos-7IPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableKKR playoff qualificationKKR qualification scenarioKolkata Knight RidersRCB vs KKRvirat kohli’

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KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify For Playoffs After RCB Defeat?

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KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify For Playoffs After RCB Defeat?
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KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify For Playoffs After RCB Defeat?
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