Inter Miami vs Cincinnati Highlights: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Brace as Inter Miami Win MLS Thriller Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 | WATCH

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati Highlights: If not him, then who? Lionel Messi continues to be the match-winner for Inter Miami despite being denied a hat-trick. A day later, when possibly his biggest rival in the footballing world, Cristiano Ronaldo, was almost brought to tears after a draw against Al Hilal kept him waiting for his first league title with Al Nassr, Messi put in a great shift to win an eight-goal thriller against Cincinnati. The Argentine winger showed his hunger right before the FIFA World Cup, which will kick off in less than a month right here in the United States of America. Messi, who will turn 39 in a month, scored a couple of goals and made an assist while one of his shots was deemed an own goal, denying him a hat-trick.

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati Highlights: Lionel Messi stars with brace





In the MLS on Wednesday, Inter Miami rallied to defeat FC Cincinnati 5-3 on the road thanks to two goals from Lionel Messi and two assists. Argentina’s captain, Messi, is in outstanding form as the World Cup in the USA alongside Canada and Mexico approaches in less than a month. In MLS 2026, he has scored 11 goals in 12 games, and Miami’s most recent win moved them up to second place in the Eastern Conference with 25 points.

GRÍTALO LEO! El 10 marca su gol número 10 en la temporada. 💫🔟 pic.twitter.com/k7uLvmQ6Hx — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 14, 2026









Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute after a poor error from one of the Cincinnati defenders proved costly. Kevin Denkey then scored in the 41st minute from the spot to tie the match up. Inter Miami was trailing after a goal from Pavel Bucha in the 49th minute.

GOL! Second one for our captain. 🫡🔥 pic.twitter.com/nBX76yYYAz — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 14, 2026









However, Lionel Messi scored once again in the 55th minute after being assisted by national teammate Rodrigo de Paul. For the second time in the game, Inter Miami was behind as Evander scored for Cincinnati.

ENTRO Y CONVIRTIÓ! Toto Silvetti empata 3-3 🤩 pic.twitter.com/oJKU0BZmzS — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 14, 2026









Messi did what he does best as he assisted Mateo Silvettie, who equalised the game in the 79th minute. With six minutes of regulation time remaining, Inter Miami scored again to take the lead. German Berterame scored the fourth goal for the Messi-led side.

Leo Messi. Hat-trick. Claro que sí. 🎩🔥 pic.twitter.com/BHZMb9Ri15 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 14, 2026









Lionel Messi then had almost got his hat-trick before his goal in the 89th minute was deemed an own goal from Cincinnati’s keeper, Roman Celentano.

Will Lionel Messi play in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Fans have been asking questions about Lionel Messi’s participation in the FIFA World Cup for the past few months, but his selection in Argentina’s preliminary team for the competition may have allayed any worries. The 38-year-old has not yet confirmed his availability as Argentina attempts to defend its title, despite being one of the 55 players listed by Lionel Scaloni in his initial World Cup squad on Monday.

Also Read: How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained