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Home > Sports News > FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

Is Virat Kohli heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026? A viral social media post claims FIFA invited the cricket legend as an honored guest for the opening ceremony. Get the Fact Check on this trending story, the truth behind the viral claim.

FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim. Photo IPL Media/X
FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim. Photo IPL Media/X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 23:15 IST

The global superstardom of Virat Kohli often transcends the boundaries of the cricket pitch, often placing him in the same conversation as legendary athletes like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But that ubiquity has also made him a perennial target of “clout-chasing” misinformation.

A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral, claiming that FIFA has officially invited Kohli to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony and the first match as a “honoured guest”. In the post, which has been retweeted many times, the invite is said to be a sign of his global craze and that he is likely to miss the event owing to his hectic cricket schedule.

The Viral Anatomy of the Claim

The viral post has been accompanied with a clever collage that has been edited. One picture features the famous 2022 World Cup victory celebration with Lionel Messi, and another shows Virat Kohli working out hard with a football. This visual juxtaposition is a classic tactic used to connect the two sports and give an air of legitimacy to the “report”.

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The caption reads: “Virat Kohli has reportedly been invited by FIFA to attend the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony… From dominating cricket to getting invited by FIFA itself… Virat Kohli’s global craze is simply unreal.”

The Investigation: Did FIFA Really Invite Virat Kohli?

Upon closer inspection, several red flags emerge that confirm this claim is entirely baseless.

  1. No Official Confirmation: As of May 13, 2026, FIFA has not issued a statement, press release or social media post about the guest list for the 2026 tournament.

  2. Silence from Kohli’s Team: Virat Kohli and his management agency have not confirmed receiving any such invitation. Normally such an accolade would be confirmed by credible sports news sources.

  3. A Pattern of Farce Claims: Rumours like this are not the first time they’ve been circulating. Just a few days back, similar unverified reports claimed that Babar Azam had been invited to the event, which were later debunked as fake.

  4. Timeline Discrepancy: Next up is the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. Official guests are rarely announced for events this size this far in advance of the tournament’s actual scheduling logistics.

The claim that FIFA has invited Virat Kohli to the World Cup 2026 opening ceremony is FALSE. Kohli is a global icon and has a keen interest in football — he has been spotted playing ‘footy’ during team warm-ups — but there is no truth to this viral story. Fans should be cautious of “fan-page” reports that employ sensationalist headlines to attract engagement. As it is, Kohli’s only “busy schedule” is his commitment to the IPL and India’s international calendar, not a missed trip to a FIFA ceremony.

Read More: IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Cozy Moment With Mahieka Sharma Goes VIRAL Amid Mumbai Indians Exit Rumours Ahead Of MI vs PBKS Match | SEE PIC

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FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim
Tags: FIFA invitation to cricketers fake newsFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 rumorsFIFA World Cup opening ceremony guest listis Virat Kohli attending FIFA World CupVirat Kohli FIFA World Cup 2026 invitationVirat Kohli football news fact checkVirat Kohli global stardom viral postVirat Kohli vs Lionel Messi viral photovirat kohli’

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FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

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FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

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FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim
FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim
FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim
FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

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