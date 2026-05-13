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Home > Sports News > Shahid Afridi Honoured With Hilal-E-Imtiaz, Becomes 4th Cricketer To Earn Pakistan’s Second-Most Prestigious Civilian Title

Shahid Afridi Honoured With Hilal-E-Imtiaz, Becomes 4th Cricketer To Earn Pakistan’s Second-Most Prestigious Civilian Title

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s second-highest civilian honor. Discover the details of the ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Afridi’s legendary career stats, and why he dedicated this prestigious title to the nation's martyrs.

Shahid Afridi Honoured With Hilal-E-Imtiaz, Becomes 4th Cricketer To Earn Pakistan's Second-Most Prestigious Civilian Title. Photo X Screengrab
Shahid Afridi Honoured With Hilal-E-Imtiaz, Becomes 4th Cricketer To Earn Pakistan's Second-Most Prestigious Civilian Title. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 21:44 IST

In a moment of immense national pride, legendary former captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The 46-year-old icon was awarded the prestigious title, Pakistan’s second highest civilian award, by President Asif Ali Zardari at a dignified ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Afridi joins an elite list of cricketing royalty as the fourth cricketer to receive the honour after Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. The award acknowledges his almost two-decade-long contribution to Pakistan cricket and his instrumental role in guiding the country to the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup trophy.

A Legacy of “Boom Boom”

Afridi’s international career started as a teenager in October 1996 in an ODI against Kenya in Nairobi. His debut was quiet but his second match against Sri Lanka etched his name in history.  Batting at No. 3, he thrashed a world-record 37-ball century, finishing with 102 runs off 40 balls, including 6 boundaries and 11 towering sixes.

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Over a career spanning from 1996 to 2015, “Lala” became one of the most explosive match-winners in the sport:

  • ODIs: 398 matches, 8,064 runs, and 395 wickets.
  • T20Is: 99 matches, 1,416 runs, and 98 wickets.
  • Tests: 27 matches, 1,716 runs, and 48 wickets.

Dedication to the Nation

After the ceremony, Afridi expressed his gratitude on social media. In an emotional post on X, he said the award was not a personal achievement but a tribute to the entire nation. It was a recognition of the “love, prayers and support” he received throughout his career, he said.

In a moving gesture, Afridi dedicated the Hilal-e-Imtiaz to martyrs of Pakistan. He said that the recognition was for those who laid down their lives for the protection and sovereignty of the country.

Global Impact

The award also recognised Afridi’s global footprint as a pioneer of franchise cricket, beyond his national duties. From the IPL and Big Bash to his recent captaincy in the World Championship of Legends, Afridi continues to be one of the most recognisable faces in the game. His latest honour cements his place as a permanent pillar of Pakistan’s sporting history.

Read More: RCB vs KKR IPL Match Updated Toss Time: What Happens If Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained

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Shahid Afridi Honoured With Hilal-E-Imtiaz, Becomes 4th Cricketer To Earn Pakistan’s Second-Most Prestigious Civilian Title
Tags: Hilal-e-Imtiaz winners list cricketlegendary Pakistan cricketers awardsPakistan civilian honors 2026President Asif Ali Zardari awardsShahid AfridiShahid Afridi 37 ball century recordShahid Afridi career statisticsShahid Afridi Hilal-e-Imtiaz awardShahid Afridi martyrs dedication

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Shahid Afridi Honoured With Hilal-E-Imtiaz, Becomes 4th Cricketer To Earn Pakistan’s Second-Most Prestigious Civilian Title
Shahid Afridi Honoured With Hilal-E-Imtiaz, Becomes 4th Cricketer To Earn Pakistan’s Second-Most Prestigious Civilian Title
Shahid Afridi Honoured With Hilal-E-Imtiaz, Becomes 4th Cricketer To Earn Pakistan’s Second-Most Prestigious Civilian Title
Shahid Afridi Honoured With Hilal-E-Imtiaz, Becomes 4th Cricketer To Earn Pakistan’s Second-Most Prestigious Civilian Title

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