Shahid Afridi Honoured With Hilal-E-Imtiaz, Becomes 4th Cricketer To Earn Pakistan’s Second-Most Prestigious Civilian Title

In a moment of immense national pride, legendary former captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The 46-year-old icon was awarded the prestigious title, Pakistan’s second highest civilian award, by President Asif Ali Zardari at a dignified ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Afridi joins an elite list of cricketing royalty as the fourth cricketer to receive the honour after Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. The award acknowledges his almost two-decade-long contribution to Pakistan cricket and his instrumental role in guiding the country to the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup trophy.

A Legacy of “Boom Boom”

Afridi’s international career started as a teenager in October 1996 in an ODI against Kenya in Nairobi. His debut was quiet but his second match against Sri Lanka etched his name in history. Batting at No. 3, he thrashed a world-record 37-ball century, finishing with 102 runs off 40 balls, including 6 boundaries and 11 towering sixes.

Shahid Afridi receives the Hilal-e-Imtiaz for his remarkable contributions to cricket. 🎖 pic.twitter.com/3SFtrc0sgc — Salman. (@TsMeSalman1_) May 13, 2026

Over a career spanning from 1996 to 2015, “Lala” became one of the most explosive match-winners in the sport:

ODIs: 398 matches, 8,064 runs, and 395 wickets.

398 matches, 8,064 runs, and 395 wickets. T20Is: 99 matches, 1,416 runs, and 98 wickets.

99 matches, 1,416 runs, and 98 wickets. Tests: 27 matches, 1,716 runs, and 48 wickets.

Dedication to the Nation

After the ceremony, Afridi expressed his gratitude on social media. In an emotional post on X, he said the award was not a personal achievement but a tribute to the entire nation. It was a recognition of the “love, prayers and support” he received throughout his career, he said.

In a moving gesture, Afridi dedicated the Hilal-e-Imtiaz to martyrs of Pakistan. He said that the recognition was for those who laid down their lives for the protection and sovereignty of the country.

Global Impact

The award also recognised Afridi’s global footprint as a pioneer of franchise cricket, beyond his national duties. From the IPL and Big Bash to his recent captaincy in the World Championship of Legends, Afridi continues to be one of the most recognisable faces in the game. His latest honour cements his place as a permanent pillar of Pakistan’s sporting history.

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