RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 57- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 season reaches a crucial point when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 57 on Wednesday May 13 2026. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is set to witness a high stakes encounter between two teams on opposite paths. RCB are second in the points table with 14 points and are on the verge of confirming a playoff berth. KKR, on the other hand, have won four games on the trot to keep their hopes of making it to the post-season alive.

RCB vs KKR Pitch Report & Venue Stats

The Raipur surface is traditionally known as a balanced track and presents a different kind of challenge compared to the small boundaries of Bengaluru. This venue is not a typical batting paradise with massive 80m average boundaries. It rewards disciplined bowling and smart shot-making instead. The game will progress with a lot of new ball movement and bounce for the pacers, while spinners will get a lot of grip in the middle overs. The average first innings score here in the IPL is around 146 runs meaning a competitive battle between bat and ball not a high scoring blitz. The chasing team has a 67% win record at this venue so teams winning the toss generally elect to field first.

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

The historical rivalry between these two giants remains one of the most storied in the tournament.

Total Matches Played: 36

36 Kolkata Knight Riders Wins: 20

20 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wins: 15

15 No Result: 1

RCB is the defending champion and has superior recent form this season, but KKR has an overall advantage, having won the last completed match between the two in the 2025 season opener.

RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), SP Narine, Rovman Powell, RK Singh, C Green, AS Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi.

Impact Players: RCB might utilize Suyash Sharma to bolster their bowling under lights while KKR could bring in Matheesha Pathirana if required.

RCB vs KKR Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB): He is the current Purple Cap holder with 21 wickets in 11 matches and loves the bounce of Raipur. He has a knack of picking up wickets in the powerplay which makes him an essential pick for any fantasy lineup. His powerplay scoring ability makes him an essential pick for any fantasy lineup.

Sunil Narine (KKR): He has an economy of 6.51 and is the most economical bowler of IPL 2026. He also has a legendary record against Virat Kohli having dismissed him four times in previous encounters.

Finn Allen (KKR): The explosive opener recently scored a century off 47 balls and has massive points potential given his high strike rate. He is the main engine of the KKR batting surge He is the big engine behind the KKR batting surge.

Krunal Pandya (RCB): Coming off a match winning 73 off 40 balls his dual utility with bat and ball offers vital stability and points in the all rounder category.

RCB vs KKR Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a reliable captaincy option with his tendency to pick up wickets. Sunil Narine is a good vice captain option due to his four over guarantee and ability to pinch hit.

Differential/Risky Picks: Virat Kohli is a low selection % captaincy choice for Grand Leagues right now after back to back ducks but his pedigree suggests a massive comeback is due. Another gamble is Matheesha Pathirana, who could pick up wickets at the death.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Finn Allen (C), Jitesh Sharma.

Batters: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Ajinkya Rahane.

All Rounders: Sunil Narine, Cameron Green, Krunal Pandya.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Karthik Tyagi.