Aishwarya Rai vs Alia Bhatt at Cannes: Internet Digs Up Old Videos to Say Difference is Clear | Watch

Alia Bhatt has been receiving extensive media coverage at the 79th Cannes Film Festival because of her fashionable appearances and her recent interview remark. But is only the Indian media giving attention to Alia Bhatt as some Hollywood photographers and reporters appeared to ignore her during the red carpet event? Jigra actress has marked her 2nd appearance at the Cannes Film Festival which runs from May 12, 2026 and only a few Indian celebs got the chance to attend the prestigious gala week. And now social media users are comparing Alia Bhatt to one of the renowned actresses of not only Bollywood but also of Hollywood Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The pattern that users are sharing online shows clearly how international photographers went crazy to click each and every expression of Aishwarya Rai meanwhile, for Alia Bhatt they find it difficult to even familiar with her.

Aishwarya Rai vs Alia Bhatt at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai is celebrated as the “Queen of Cannes,” as she has a historic 24 year legacy at the Cannes Film Festival since her groundbreaking debut in 2002.

This time also Aishwarya is all set to make her 24th grand red carpet walk which not only stuns the whole industry but also her massive fan base. She has been attending the Cannes Film Festival as the longest serving global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris since 2003.

The ongoing Cannes Film Festival has sparked a massive online debate comparing Aishwarya Rai with Alia Bhatt. Both Bollywood actresses represent beauty powerhouse L’Oréal Paris but their contrast is not only in styling but also in the behaviour of Hollywood reporters and actors.

As Alia Bhatt made his second appearance at Cannes Film Festival opening day in a peach-pink couture gown which created an elegant yet romantic soft appearance. Alia Bhatt donned the fashion designer Tamara Ralph’s ensemble, which featured a sculpted corseted silhouette, plunging neckline, sweeping train, and a dreamy chiffon scarf trailing behind her.

The difference is crystal clear. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/qyMwrW8BTU — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) May 13, 2026







The ‘Jigra’ actress complemented her outfit with the Golconda Rose jewellery, which is a celebration of Amrapali’s legacy and Jaipur’s timeless craftsmanship. She walked the red carpet confidently and posed for photos and vidoes.

While she was giving all her attention to photographers, it looks like she got totally ignored by them. The international photographers who treated her disrespectfully caused her fans to feel let down.

When Alia was waving at the paparazzi, several photographers appeared to ignore her and even lowered their cameras. Though it didn’t break Alia Bhatt’s confidence and she continued to smile for the cameras and especially for her fans. Though a few photographers clicked her pictures, she did not receive much attention overall, and many people felt that even Alia noticed it. She later turned around and posed for a few mobile phones and cameras nearby.

However, for Aishwarya Rai, the international media rushed to take even one glimpse of her. Her aura at the red carpet rises so high that no one can ignore her. When she stepped onto the red carpet camera flashes went wild as photographers continuously clicked her pictures, shouted her name, requesting her to look at them once. This genuinely proves why she is being called the “Queen of Cannes.”

Social Media Comparing Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival

One user said, “We all know that no one can match the charm of Aishwarya but still Alia Bhatt is still representing our country we should not troll her.”

Second user wrote, “aish is universal beauty.”

Third user commented, “Alia Bhatt is waving to whom despite being badly ignored by all the media at the Cannes Film Festival?? Such a dramatic red carpet flex!”







Fourth user wrote, “so embarrassing man. cannes is a global movie stage & this her 2nd appearance, yet nobody knows her, no pap flashed a single camera at her. who is she waving at? none looks interested. serious aura deficit!”

Alia Bhatt Questions ‘Male Centric’ Indian Films at Cannes

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Alia Bhatt discussed female-led movies which achieved international success but she compared their success ot that of male-led films in the Indian movie industry.

In which Alia stated that Indian filmmakers primarily target mass audiences which they believe to be made up of male viewers when discussing movies such as Barbie, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Wuthering Heights.

She even questioned to whom women filmmakers turn nowadays for their own projects when movies continue to be designed for male audiences. The statement led Alia Bhatt into trouble as people started comparing her own words to her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s recent movie Animal.

Alia Bhatt’s jealousy over not being part of Dhurandhar is starting to become visible now 😹. She has a problem with why Indian movies are male-centered. She argues against the practice of catering to just one gender, suggesting that storytelling should be “gender agnostic.” pic.twitter.com/pTe3QVC7Wx — Chota Don (@choga_don) May 12, 2026







She said, “When we talk about box office numbers, there’s a conversation that comes up pretty often, which is, Oh 75% of the moviegoing audience is male so we need to cater to the mass. This conversation comes up quite a bit but then i only wonder if we’re catering just to the men then what happens to the woman.”

She then went on to clarify, “I’m not saying we alienate the men, but why do we have to alienate anybody? Why do we have to cater to one gender? Why can’t we make movies that are gender agnostic, where the storytelling takes centre stage? So whether it stars a man or a woman, that should not matter. It’s the storytelling that should matter.”

Also Read: Cannes 2026 Day 1 Highlights: Alia Bhatt’s Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Look, Viral Fashion Moments And Palme d’Or Buzz Steal The Spotlight