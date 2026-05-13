Dhurandhar Rival Crashes At Box Office: Pakistani Film Mera Lyari Pulled From Theaters After Selling Just 22 Tickets On Day 1

The Pakistani film industry underwent a major transformation because “Mera Lyari” failed to bring back a regional storytelling tradition but instead suffered a major box office loss. The film experienced its worst attendance on May 8, which marked its first day when reports showed that only 22 tickets had been sold across all screens. The film’s disastrous opening forced theater owners to end all showings, which resulted in the film being removed from multiple theaters before its first day ended.

Social Media Reacts as Film Gets Pulled from Multiple Theatres on Day One

The announcement of the poor ticket sales results led to social media platforms becoming active sites for both teasing and serious discussions. The 22 tickets figure became a popular punchline that Indian social media users used to demonstrate their disbelief at the film’s extreme promotional efforts that failed to achieve actual success. The internet users who observed the film vanishing from screenings after its first showing found the situation to be amusing.

The film’s fast disappearance from theaters generated a stream of popular memes, which caused the film to lose its standing in online reputation while critics examined how a project with major cultural significance failed to attract even a small audience.

From ‘Dhurandhar’ Rivalry to Box Office Collapse: What Went Wrong?

The Indian blockbuster Dhurandhar, which features Ranveer Singh as its lead actor, plays a key role in creating friction that brings ‘Mera Lyari’ into existence. The underground audience of ‘Dhurandhar’ increased after its ban in Pakistan, but locals objected to its second installment because it depicted their home area in a negative light. “Mera Lyari” was created as a film that would refute existing views about the city while showing its authentic character.

The Struggle of ‘Mera Lyari’ at Release

The teaser for “Mera Lyari” showed a story that depicted the struggles and victories of young girls from the Lyari territory. The film did not include the anti-India statements that some people expected but instead showed the community’s challenges through its main characters. The film introduced a more complex and realistic depiction of its characters, which failed to compete with the energetic and sensational style that defined its competitor “Dhurandhar.”

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Nears ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Despite OTT Release Buzz