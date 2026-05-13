Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Nears ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Despite OTT Release Buzz

Total gross box office collections in India stand at ₹1,368.99 Cr, and total net box office collections in India stand at ₹1,143.85 Cr, while India’s final collections have not been announced yet, despite the OTT release hype surrounding the Ranveer Singh hit. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been running for 56 days in cinemas, and the Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to make good money at the ticket windows. The movie is making profits in key cities and premium theatres, even with new movies being released and talk about its OTT version picking up steam. While many were expecting that the earnings from the film would drop after some time, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has continued to bring in profits every single day. This move has caught many industry insiders off guard. Reports suggest that the movie made ₹0.35 crore in India net on Day 56. The total collection from India net of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stands at ₹1,140 crore, while its worldwide collection has touched 1,800 crore.

Film Maintains Popularity Even After 7 Weeks

The release of Dhurandhar 2 took place on March 19, 2026. The movie had an excellent performance. Indeed, it became one of the most successful Hindi films that had been produced. The movie was produced by Aditya Dhar. He managed to produce a movie that contained spectacular action sequences, heart-touching storylines and patriotism. The film became very popular in various countries.

The average duration during which most Bollywood movies maintain success is 50 days. Most movies have seats. The reason for this trend is the availability of online platforms such as OTT, where people can watch films. In the case of Dhurandhar 2, however, the situation is entirely different. Word-of-mouth promotion is playing an important role. Indeed, many people have watched the movie twice. There are night shows and weekend shows in various theatres. Many people continue visiting cinemas to watch Dhurandhar 2.

Biggest Blockbuster Movie of Ranveer Singh

The movie has become Ranveer Singh’s biggest blockbuster and one of the most successful Indian movies internationally. Individuals familiar with the movie industry have concluded that the actor’s brilliant acting and his charm have played an important role in attracting a large number of viewers to see his movie for several weeks.

Other actors like Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and R. Madhavan of the movie have been praised by both audiences and critics. Scenes of action and the visual effects of the movie, along with its soundtrack, have been greatly appreciated by people using various media channels.

Discussions for OTT Release Go On

Currently, the condition of movies in theatres seems to be fine. More discussions are emerging surrounding the OTT release date of the film. There are speculations about how expensive the film’s rights have been for streaming. The filmmakers are holding off from releasing their movie via online streaming platforms in order to maximise profits from theatres.

The owners of the movie theatre find this development quite favourable. They believe that films such as Dhurandhar 2 attract more viewers to cinemas. The run of the film in theatres is proving to be very beneficial for both chain theatres and independent theatres.

Can Dhurandhar 2 Cross 1,800 Crores?

Some experts who have vast knowledge about the film industry believe that if this trend continues, Dhurandhar 2 can generate more than ₹1,800 crore worldwide in a matter of days. If Dhurandhar 2 crosses this figure, then it will become one of the most successful Indian films of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 is performing great, and there is still great interest from the audience. The fans are still backing the film. The above information indicates that even the biggest films continue to perform extremely well in cinemas across the world. Dhurandhar 2 had an excellent opening day, and this further proves that people want to watch films in cinema halls. Dhurandhar 2 is one of the best Bollywood films in a long time.

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