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Home > Business News > Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy Still Under Stress Near $107 Supply Shock

Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy Still Under Stress Near $107 Supply Shock

Oil prices stay volatile due to geopolitical tensions, supply disruption via Strait of Hormuz, and rising crude costs, pressuring India’s economy, fuel imports, inflation, and oil marketing companies’ finances.

Crude Oil
Crude Oil

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 13:13 IST

Oil Prices Calm Down, But Still Acting Nervous Like a Tense Exam Week: Here’s Why- Global oil prices are seeing a mild correction after a strong 8% rally over the past three sessions. Around 7:50 AM, Brent crude was trading at $107.08 per barrel, down 0.64%, while WTI stood at $101.53. Despite this dip, prices remain elevated after a recent 3% gain, showing the market is still overheated and jittery. In simple words, oil is not really relaxing-it is just taking a short break after running too fast. The main driver behind this volatility is ongoing geopolitical tension in West Asia, especially the Iran conflict, which is keeping traders reactive to headlines rather than fundamentals. Adding to the noise, remarks from former US President Donald Trump stating that the US does not need China’s help and will “win the war one way or the other” have further increased uncertainty. Overall, oil is behaving like a nervous student before exam results-every headline feels like a new question, and stability is still missing.

Strait of Hormuz Shutdown Turns Global Oil Supply Into a Pressure Cooker

The Strait of Hormuz, the world’s key oil route that ships almost 20% of global crude and gas trade, was reportedly shut for around 75 days, disrupting the global flow of energy and choking supply like a bottleneck on a highway. Oil markets have less supply and more anxiety. India is especially feeling the heat, as the country depends heavily on crude imports, and higher prices and uncertainty in global supply are raising domestic fuel costs and hurting the economy.

In short, the world’s oil artery is blocked and, between global traders and Indian consumers, everyone is burning to get through. Oil markets are more fear than fundamentals, and that makes everything tense and unpredictable.

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India’s Crude Basket: Price Snapshot & Market Impact

Parameter Details
India Crude Basket Price ~$104 per barrel (as of May 11, 2026)
Composition Brent Dated (Sweet crude) + Oman/Dubai average (Sour crude)
Primary Users Indian oil refiners (IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, etc.)
Price Trend Sustained elevated levels after global rally
Global Brent Price ~$107 per barrel (recent trading range)
WTI Price ~$101 per barrel (recent trading range)
Key Driver West Asia geopolitical tensions + supply disruptions
Supply Route Risk Strait of Hormuz disruption impacting ~20% global crude trade
India Impact Higher import bill + pressure on current account deficit
Economic Effect Fuel subsidy pressure + inflationary risk in transport costs
Government Response Push for fuel conservation and forex management measures
Industry Concern Oil marketing companies facing heavy under-recovery losses

Oil Companies Under Heavy Financial Stress

  • Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are under severe financial pressure.
  • OMCs are reportedly losing nearly ₹1,000 crore per day by selling fuel below cost.
  • This is happening despite rising global crude oil prices.
  • The losses are being absorbed to keep retail fuel prices stable for consumers.
  • If current conditions continue, these losses could wipe out last year’s entire profit after tax for fuel retailers.
  • The minister noted that OMCs are acting as “good corporate citizens” by shielding consumers from price shocks.
  • However, he warned that the sustainability of such large daily losses is becoming a serious concern.

Government Pushes Fuel Conservation Amid Rising Crude Pressure

The Indian government is calling for less petrol and diesel usage because of high global crude oil prices. When oil prices increase, India needs to spend more on imports, which affects the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made two appeals this week asking people to save fuel. He suggested using public transport, not commuting to work if possible, and travelling less. Simply, the government wants people to save fuel so that India can save money and reduce high import costs. Since oil prices worldwide are very unstable, even daily commuting habits in India are becoming very important for the economy.

In short, it means: “use less fuel so that the country can save more money.”

Also Read: Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises 100 Points, Nifty Holds Above 23,300 Amid Volatile Trade

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Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy Still Under Stress Near $107 Supply Shock
Tags: Brent crudecrude oil pricesglobal oil supplyIndia crude basketoil market updateoil newsoil price todaystrait of hormuzWTI crude

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Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy Still Under Stress Near $107 Supply Shock

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Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy Still Under Stress Near $107 Supply Shock

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Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy Still Under Stress Near $107 Supply Shock
Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy Still Under Stress Near $107 Supply Shock
Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy Still Under Stress Near $107 Supply Shock
Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy Still Under Stress Near $107 Supply Shock

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