Whats Is WhatsApp Plus? Meta Rolls Out Trail With iPhone Users, Check All Features And Pricing

US based tech giant Meta is all set to roll out WhatsApp Plus for the iOS users. The premium subscription tier was previously rolled out to a limited number of Android users during early testing phase last month and now the media report suggests that the company is all set to roll out the feature for a select group of iPhone users as well.

What is WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is an optional monthly subscription plan developed plan users who want additional customisation tools and interface features. The premium plan does not affect the core messaging experience of the app, which means if a user doesn’t choose the subscription, they can still have access to standard chats, calls, and other regular features without restrictions.

Currently, the Plus feature is only being tested for WhatsApp Messenger, and it is not available for WhatsApp Business users.

WhatsApp Plus Features

The recent media report suggests that the WhatsApp Plus currently offers six major premium features. The premium users get access to 18 different colours themes to presonalise their WhatsApp experience. From rich shades such as the Royal Purple and Deep Navy to earthly tones such as Forest Green and bold picks like Crimson Red, there is something for every aesthetic.

The Plus plan also rolls out 14 alternative app icons with different app icons with different visual styles consisting of outlined designs, black and white icons, and decorative effects.

The premium users also said to have access to exclusive stickers packs with animated overlay effects. These stickers can still be shared by non-subscribers when shared in chats.

Currently, the messaging platform allows users to pin up to three chats whereas the Plus is expected to let users pin up to 20 conversations at the top of the Chats. Tab. The subscribers may also gain access to bulk chat management tools. For example, users can reportedly apply the same chat theme, ringtone, or notification tone across an entire chat list.

The Plus version is also likely to consist of 10 exclusive ringtones including options such as Flutter, Tempo, and Ripple.

WhatsApp Plus iOS Subscription Fees

As per media reports and leaks, the pricing of the Plus plan may vary from region to region. The leaked screenshot says it is listed at Euro 2.49, which is around Rs 279 per month for the European market. The company is also expected to introduce a free trail period for some users.

The subscription reportedly renews automatically every month unless cancelled manually through the App Store or platform billing settings.