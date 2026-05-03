What Is WhatsApp Liquid Glass? Check Android, iOS, New Chat UI Design, Features, Availability & Update Guide

WhatsApp is getting ready to introduce a major visual upgrade with its “Liquid Glass” redesign, and it’s creating quite some anticipation among users already. The aesthetic revamp, which is said to be inspired by iOS 26, is about making the app more modern, and immersive, especially on the chat screen, which is the most used window of the platform. With translucent elements, smoother animations and a more layered interface, the “Liquid Glass” update should make the app more pleasing to use both to the eye and in terms of overall usability. The update is already rolling out to some iOS users while Android users are yet to see it. Here’s everything you need to know about WhatsApp Liquid Glass, including features, availability and how to get the update.

What Is WhatsApp Liquid Glass on Android and IOS and How Does It Work?

WhatsApp Liquid Glass is a new user interface redesign that brings a new translucent, “frosted glass” aesthetic to different parts of the app. Its biggest applications are on the navigation bar, chat bar and menus, which appear semi-transparent and layered. The idea, of course, is to make the app look less flat and more dynamic and fluid.

The design works by adding a soft blur and reflection effect to UI elements, which makes it look like they’re floating over the content. It gives a sense of depth to the app without compromising readability.

How it works and key features include:

Floating glass-like effect by translucent elements

Layered design that blurs backgrounds and reflects subtly

Menus and buttons have animations that are smoother

Dynamically adapts to light and dark modes

It’s worth noting that currently, iOS users are the ones receiving the redesign. Android users are still in the development process.

What New Features Does the WhatsApp Liquid Glass UI Update Bring?

WhatsApp’s Liquid Glass update introduces a number of changes, both visual and functional. The update is focused on improving the overall user experience, starting with better design and smoother interactions.

Key features include:

Translucent navigation bar that shows off content behind it

Menus and action sheets that appear frosted glass-like

Refreshed keyboard that is semi-transparent and blends into the chat background

Buttons and voice message have controls that are more fluidly animated

Interface within the chat has been improved. You can sense more depth in the chat bubbles and panels. The update is also being applied to the chat screen, where the chat bar and top navigation bar are also being redesigned. This is to ensure the most frequently used part of WhatsApp feels more modern and visually appealing.

What time will WhatsApp Liquid Glass be available in Android and IOS, and which devices are supported?

WhatsApp Liquid Glass Release Date for Android and IOS

The Liquid Glass redesign is already rolling out to some iOS users, primarily on newer builds like 26.14.76 and above. However, since it’s a phased rollout, not all users have received it yet.

For iOS, the feature is meant to work optimally only on devices supporting iOS 26 as it relies on Apple’s system-level visual effects. We should see a wider rollout after WhatsApp finishes testing and optimisation.

On Android, the feature is still in development, and there’s no confirmed rollout date as of now. However, WhatsApp’s early testing indicates that it’s working to bring the design to Android devices in the future.

It’s also important to note that WhatsApp will drop support for Android 5.0 and 5.1 from September 8, 2026. This could force affected users to upgrade their devices to access the new visual redesign.

How to update WhatsApp liquid glass on Android (step-by-step guide)?

While the Liquid Glass design isn’t fully available Yet. On Android, users can take some steps to prepare for its release once it becomes available.

step-by-step guide:

Regularly update WhatsApp from the Google Play Store

Join the WhatsApp Beta programme for early access to new features

Keep your Android system updated for better compatibility

Enable automatic updates to receive the feature as soon as it is released

The update will primarily revamp the chat bar and navigation bar, giving them a more current, glass-like look. This is crucial as the chat screen is the main area of engagement for users.

Overall, WhatsApp Liquid Glass signals a move towards a more polished and immersive design. While iOS users are currently getting early access, Android users should anticipate its arrival soon as development progresses.

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