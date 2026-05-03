SRH vs KKR: Catch of IPL 2026? Rovman Powell’s Gravity-Defying Stunner Sends Klaasen Packing— WATCH Viral Video

SRH vs KKR: In the high-octane environment of IPL 2026, an individual moment of brilliance often trumps even the most explosive batting cameos. And that is exactly what Kolkata Knight Riders’ Caribbean sensation Rovman Powell did in Sunday’s match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as he took a catch so unbelievable that it instantly became the talk of the cricketing world.

The magic arrived during a high-stakes over from Cameron Green. Sunrisers Hyderabad looked to rebuild through their South African powerhouse Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen having got in to a decent start tried to hit the ball into the stands but did not quite get on top of it. With the ball flying, Rovman Powell showed stunning athleticism to run across the boundary rope and launch himself skywards in Hyderabad. He went full length, all by himself, and took the ball out of the air for the “stunner”, sending a dangerous Klaasen back to the dugout for just 11.

This stunning effort in the deep was the ultimate game-changer. SRH had looked dangerous, before Powell’s heroics. Travis Head had blazed his way to a half-century in just 22 deliveries, while Abhishek Sharma had provided early fireworks in a 44-run opening stand. However, Powell’s catch silenced the home crowd and the SRH batting order struggled to find any rhythm.

Klaasen’s dismissal triggered a collapse to be proud of. Varun Chakravarthy capitalised on the pressure shift to claim three wickets including Smaran Ravichandran and Aniket Verma who were caught easily by Ajinkya Rahane. It was also a historic night for Sunil Narine, who became the first overseas bowler to reach the 200-wicket mark in the tournament’s history, by casting Salil Arora. Narine then picked up the wicket of Ishan Kishan who had battled his way to 42 to make it two.

Anukul Roy and Vaibhav Arora cleaned up the tail dismissing Pat Cummins and Shivang Kumar respectively, providing no respite from the lower order. Sunrisers, from a position of strength, were strangled by KKR’s disciplined bowling and elite fielding. The hosts were finally bowled out for a total of 165 runs. The bowlers shared the wickets but this defensive masterclass was built on the shoulders of Rovman Powell, whose sensational grab remains the lasting image of the match.

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