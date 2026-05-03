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Home > Sports News > GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 46- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 46- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

GT vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2026: In IPL 2026 Match 46, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will play Punjab Kings (PBKS). Check out our expert prediction for the Narendra Modi Stadium match, our pitch report and our Dream11 tips.

GT vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2026
GT vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2026

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-03 16:45 IST

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GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 46- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Match 46 of IPL 2026 will see table toppers Punjab Kings travel to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 3 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. With the playoff race heating up, the Titans need a home win to get into the top four, while the Kings want to hold onto their comfortable lead at the top. Two of the most balanced squads in the tournament fight for momentum in the business end of the season in this high-stakes encounter.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Pitch Report & Venue Stats

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch has been a real batting paradise during IPL 2026, with an average first innings score of 177. Pitch 5 is tipped to be used and has good pace and bounce, which usually favours stroke players who can use the speed to clear the big boundaries. The dry heat of Ahmedabad often sees spinners coming into play in the middle overs once the ball starts gripping, while fast bowlers can find early movement. Chasing is usually preferred here as the dew factor is moderate and the ball becomes slippery for the bowlers in the second innings.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Head-to-Head Records

The rivalry between these two sides remains incredibly tight with Punjab Kings currently holding a slight edge in recent encounters.

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  • Total Matches Played: 8
  • Punjab Kings Wins: 5
  • Gujarat Titans Wins: 3

Notably, the Kings have won both of their previous meetings at this specific venue, including a high scoring thriller in the 2025 season.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Playing XIs & Impact Players

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Cooper Connolly, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Players: Depending on whether they bat or bowl first, Gujarat Titans could be a case of Vijay Shankar or Mohit Sharma. If the surface remains hard and bouncy, the Punjab Kings will hope that Lockie Ferguson can provide the raw pace.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Jos Buttler: The explosive opener is a must-have, given his ability to capitalise on the powerplay and his current form at the venue. He has been striking at over 150 this season and remains the primary threat for any bowling unit.

Shubman Gill: Gill, the highest run-getter of his franchise, knows these home conditions better than anyone. His record in Ahmedabad has been phenomenal and he hardly fails to lay a solid foundation for Titans.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The veteran leg-spinner has been the Kings’ most consistent wicket-taker. “His ability to deceive the middle order batsmen on this big ground, makes him an asset.

Rashid Khan: Rashid is a fantasy goldmine even on batting friendly tracks thanks to his economical spells and hitting late order. He is indispensable due to his multi dimensional contributions.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks: Jos Buttler and Shreyas Iyer are the sure bets for the multiplier roles. They score runs consistently and have a high floor, making them perfect for small leagues.

Differential/Risky Picks: Grand League Tips- Sai Sudharsan, Cooper Connolly Both have low selection percentages but have the potential for match winning innings to rocket your team up the leaderboards.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Priyansh Arya

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Disclaimer: This Dream11 Prediction and match analysis is based on the personal research, statistical analysis and current form of the players by the author. Fantasy sports carry a financial risk and have the potential to be addictive.

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Tags: GT vs PBKSGT vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2026GT vs PBKS Dream11 PredictionGT vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket TipsGT vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match 46GT vs PBKS Playing XI TodayIPL 2026 Match 46 Dream11 Team

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GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 46- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 46- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 46- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 46- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 46- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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