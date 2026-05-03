Harassed by Wife, Last Call to Father: Shocking Details in 30-Year-Old Delhi Judge Aman Sharma Suicide Case

A 30-year-old judicial officer, Aman Kumar Sharma, died by suicide in Delhi’s Safdarjung area. The incident has led to a police investigation, with his family making serious allegations of harassment and domestic issues at home in recent months. According to reports cited by ANI, his body was found hanging.

Delhi Judge Aman Sharma Suicide Case: Why Aman Sharma Attempted Suicide?

Aman Sharma’s relative said, “I spoke to my son on the call, who told me that they are taking Aman to Safdarjung Hospital. By the time I reached the hospital, the doctor had already declared him dead. As per the statement given by his father to the Police, around 10 pm last night, Aman had called him saying that he was distressed and it had become difficult for him to continue living. His father departed from Alwar right then and reached here around 12 in the night.”

The relative further claimed that Aman had been facing domestic issues. Narrating further, he alleged that the sister of Aman’s wife was “controlling household”.

जज अमन शर्मा ने पत्नी स्वाति और पत्नी की बहन IAS निधि मलिक से परेशान होकर फांसी लगा ली. IAS निधि मलिक का जज अमन के घर में बहुत हस्तक्षेप था, सब उसी के हिसाब से होता था. जज अमन ने अपने पिता को फोन करके कहा था- मैं बहुत परेशान हूं, मेरा जीना मुश्किल हो गया है. पिता अलवर से अमन… pic.twitter.com/fvNGT6CBqa — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) May 2, 2026







“Upon arriving, he (father of deceased) learned that Aman had been having conflicts with his wife. He told his father that he had been harassed for the last two months,” he said.

“Aman’s father said that his daughter-in-law told him that if you don’t leave from here, she would call the police. The next morning, Aman’s father tried to contact his daughter-in-law’s parents, but they had blocked his phone. Then an argument broke out in the house,” he said.

An argument reportedly broke out inside the house soon after. “According to him, Swati was extremely angry and shouting, while Aman was crying. After a while, the noise stopped… He waited for a while, thinking that the argument had been resolved,” he said. The relative further said that Aman was later found inside the bathroom after a long search.

“When he (Aman’s father) called his phone, it was ringing inside the bathroom. The door was locked. A guard broke the window and entered and found him hanging,” the relative said.

Who is Aman Sharma? Delhi Judge Died by Suicide

As per official records, Aman Kumar Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. He completed his BA LL.B from Symbiosis Law School, Pune in 2018. During his service, he handled various criminal and civil matters and served in different jurisdictions as a JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) and Civil Judge.

Also Read: Who Was Judge Aman Kumar Sharma? Delhi Judge Found Dead In Safdarjung, Police Confirm Suicide

He had taken charge as the full-time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority in the North-East District at Karkardooma Courts, Delhi, with effect from October 18, 2025.

Officials have stated that no foul play has been established so far, but all aspects are being examined.

Aman Sharma Suicide Case: Investigation Underway

A Delhi lower court Judge, Aman Kumar Sharma, allegedly died by suicide in the Safdarjung area of the national capital today.

According to initial information, he is reported to have died by hanging. The Delhi Police has initiated inquest proceedings, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Inputs from ANI

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