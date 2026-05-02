‘We’re Like Pirates, It’s A Very Profitable Business’: Donald Trump On US Seizing Iranian Oil In Hormuz; Tehran Fires Back Calling It ‘Armed Robbery’

The US-Iran war seems to have no end as multiple negotiations have failed, and now that US forces have blocked the Strait of Hormuz, the recent comments made by POTUS Donald Trump have worsened the situation even further. President Trump was describing the actions of the United States Military seizing Iranian oil-carrying vessels.

Speaking at a rally in Florida, Trump said, “We … land on top of it and we took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business.” As the crowd reacted, he added, “We’re like pirates. We’re sort of like pirates. But we’re not playing games.” His remarks have added to the controversy surrounding US actions at sea.

US-Iran Tensions Rise After Ship Seizures And Trump Remarks

As per reports, the comments came amid reports that American forces had intercepted tankers allegedly transporting Iranian crude. According to US officials, these actions were carried out under legal authority. A statement from US Attorney Jeanine Pirro explained that the operations were conducted based on official warrants.

She said, “Overnight, pursuant to a seizure warrant submitted by my office and signed by a federal magistrate, U.S. forces interdicted the dark fleet vessel, M/T Majestic (formerly known as the M/T Phonix), while carrying approximately 1.9 million barrels of Iranian oil in the Indian Ocean. Earlier this week, U.S. forces similarly seized the M/T Tifani based on one of our seizure warrants. It too was laden with approximately 1.9 million barrels of Iranian oil.”

US-Iran Tensions: US Defends Actions As Legal Enforcement Measures

Pirro further defended the operations, saying they were part of a broader effort to stop illegal activities. “We will continue to relentlessly investigate, track, and pursue these cases, using every lawful authority to hold sanctioned actors and those who support terrorism accountable, and to deny them of any ability to profit from illicit maritime activity.”

She also added, “My office has executed some of the nation’s most complex seizure warrants—including those used to stop, board, and seize the M/Ts Skipper, Bella 1, and Veronica—working with national security partners to disrupt illicit oil networks and protect American interests.” These statements underline the US position that the actions are legally justified.

US-Iran Tensions: Iran Calls Actions ‘Piracy’ And ‘Armed Robbery’

Iran, however, has reacted strongly to these developments. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the US actions, calling them illegal and dangerous. He described the situation as “the outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas”.

In a post on X, Baghaei wrote, “This is the outright legalization of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas. Welcome to the return of the pirates — only now, they operate with government-issued warrants, sail under official flags, and call their plunder ‘law enforcement.’”

He further added that “The United States must be held fully accountable for this brazenly lawless behavior, which strikes at the heart of international law & international free trade, and threatens the basic principles of maritime security.”

US-Iran Tensions: Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Deepens Crisis

The conflict has also impacted key global shipping routes. Iran has blocked nearly all ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, except its own, since the start of the conflict. At the same time, Trump has imposed a separate blockade of Iranian ports, increasing pressure on Tehran.

As per reports, the United States Central Command said it has redirected 45 vessels to “ensure compliance” with its blockade as of Friday. This shows how the situation is affecting international shipping and trade routes.

US-Iran Tensions: Military Leaders Signal Long-Term Standoff

Senior US officials have made it clear that the measures will continue. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the blockade will last “as long as it takes”. Meanwhile, top US military officer Dan Caine said the rules apply broadly, stating it “applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports.”

Iran, on its part, has said it will continue its own actions in response. Officials have vowed to maintain their hold over the Strait of Hormuz as long as the US blockade remains in place. With both sides standing firm, the situation around US Iran tensions continues to escalate, raising concerns about global trade, energy supply, and regional stability.

Also Read: Khamenei Dismisses US Military Bases As ‘Paper Tiger’, Questions Their Effectiveness In The Region